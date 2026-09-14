Initio Parfums Privés introduces powerful Oud for Grace rooted in heritage

In the Gulf, oud requires no introduction. It is the scent of hospitality and memory, of ceremony and home, of something so deeply woven into daily life that its absence would be starkly felt. The West, meanwhile, has spent decades treating it as an exotic curio. But now, the world’s most forward-thinking fragrance houses are catching on, treating oud as it should always have been: one of the most complex, powerful and emotionally resonant ingredients in perfumery.

This is what inspired the Black Gold Project collection by Initio Parfums Privés, the luxury label from Paris that crafts functional fragrances by fusing practicality with emotion, and ancestral knowledge with cutting-edge science.

For Initio, oud is a material with genuine psychoactive properties, known to heighten presence, sharpen focus and reinforce confidence. These are documented, studied and now channelled through molecular science into fragrances designed to transform the person wearing them. And it’s all amplified through sacred geometry: patterns that reflect cellular structures and other natural universal shapes.

Oud for Grace, the collection’s newest expression, takes this mission to its most elegant conclusion.

Bergamot, precious woods, vanilla, praline and black pepper bring balance and luminosity to the intensity of oud. Photo: Initio Parfums Privés Show caption: Bergamot, precious woods, vanilla, praline and black pepper …

The ingredient

Long before western perfumery arrived at oud, the material had an established pharmacological reputation. Burnt in the great mosques of the Arabian Peninsula and the chambers of Chinese emperors, and traded across the Silk Road, oud was prized for its extraordinary scent profile as well as its effects on the human nervous system.

Initio’s perfumers have studied this with serious intent. Each fragrance in the Black Gold Project is formulated with advanced molecules that interact with the brain’s emotional centres, amplifying the qualities that oud has always been understood to carry.

Oud for Grace is where that power finds its most refined expression, lending its wearer a commanding presence, an authority that is sensed rather than displayed.

Part of the Black Gold Project, Oud for Grace draws on ancestral knowledge, olfactory science and sacred geometry to explore the power of scent. Photo: Initio Parfums Privés Show caption: Part of the Black Gold Project, Oud for Grace draws on ances…

The aroma

Initio’s perfumers believed oud’s intensity could be refined without being diminished. The depth could remain alongside its ancestral resonance, while any excess could be stripped away.

That’s why bergamot opens Oud for Grace with sharpness and luminosity, setting the temperature for everything that follows. At the heart, oud interlaces with a triad of precious woods – sandalwood, cedarwood and guaiacwood – to present a textured, resonant structure where the oud has been recut and refined at the molecular level.

Meanwhile, the base brings vanilla and praline into the equation, but there is no cloying sweetness here. Instead, there’s a warmth, an intimacy, with the kind of comfort that stems from the inside and lingers on the skin. Black pepper rounds off the composition, keeping everything precise but never heavy.

The result is woody, ambery and spicy – deeply resonant yet uplifting, and powerfully intense yet perfectly balanced.

A golden star inspired by the tree of life adorns the Oud for Grace flacon, representing life, presence, intuition, will and elevation. Photo: Initio Parfums Privés Show caption: A golden star inspired by the tree of life adorns the Oud fo…

The emblem

On the flacon, a golden star sits at the centre of an emblem inspired by the tree of life. Each of its five points names a force: life, presence, intuition, will, elevation. Together, they converge on the state – grace – that the fragrance is named after.

Sacred geometry underpins the Black Gold Project, a nod to the ancient systems of proportion and meaning that span cultures and centuries. Here, it gives visual form to the collection’s founding belief: that perfume is more than just aroma – it’s a force to be reckoned with.

The intent

Initio Parfums Privés makes fragrances for the initiated. Its universe – five collections, a Parisian flagship on the Rue Saint-Honoré, a decade of rigorous olfactory science – is built for those who understand scent is a way of communicating your identity with intention.

In a region where oud is that identity, this graceful new fragrance speaks a language that needs no translation. It is the allure of oud, distilled into its most controlled and contemporary form in a way that lingers without excess. A fragrance – finally – that is equal to the power of the material it honours.

This content was created by TN Magazine in partnership with Initio Parfums Privés