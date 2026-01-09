Jessica Chastain opens revamped Damiani jewellery shop in Dubai Mall

“The history and representation of the brand are incredibly important to me. The house represents tradition and the incredible artistry that Italians are known for,” Jessica Chastain tells The National at the opening of the newly revamped Damiani flagship boutique at Dubai Mall.

The American actress, a global brand ambassador for the Italian jewellery house since April 2024, was guest of honour at the reopening. Wearing a tailored red trouser suit and white diamond Damiani jewellery, she joined chief executive Guido Damiani and creative director Silvia Damiani for the ribbon-cutting.

Chastain says the family-owned maison resonates with her. “The focus on family is the thing I first noticed. It is modern, glamorous and playful, but also embraces that Italian traditional family history. It is inspiring to have both at the same time.”

Chastain says she appreciates the Italian brand's family-led approach. Photo: Damiani

Damiani is known for its technical expertise, something else that appeals to Chastain. “That savoir faire is very important to me, it’s how you get this done,” she says. “It’s not just the destination, it’s how you get there.”

Asked about her own relationship with jewellery, she adds: “I love colour, as you can tell from my red suit. I find jewellery to be so inspiring, so emotional.”

Describing gemstones as “powerfully energetic”, the actress singles out the brand’s use of colour. “What I love about Damiani is it values and celebrates colour. And the sapphires!”

Wearing a matching set of white diamond earrings, necklace, bracelet and rings, Chastain notes that while she loves diamonds, Damiani’s approach feels more considered. “I love diamonds too, clearly, but [Damiani] doesn’t cover everything in diamonds. In certain pieces it lets the colours showcase … it makes me feel more powerful.”

She adds that, unlike some extravagant creations, Damiani’s designs never overwhelm the wearer. “It doesn’t feel like its own separate artistic piece. It feels that yes, it is this incredible piece of artistry, but it’s an emotional expression – like a painting – which I get to feel part of, and that’s exciting.”

Gioia del Mare (Joy of the Sea) jewellery set, inspired by Portofino, is part of the Ode All’Italia high jewellery collection. Photo: Damiani

The event also marks the regional arrival of the Ode All’Italia high jewellery collection, conceived to celebrate the artisanship of the Damiani workshops. Designed by Silvia, it features rare and unusual gems including alexandrite, prized for its colour-shifting qualities and once favoured by Russian Tsar Alexander II, after whom it is named.

First opened in 2008, the 580-square-metre Dubai Mall boutique is the latest to be remodelled in line with Damiani’s new global aesthetic. Calm and elegant, the space features amber-glass chandeliers and wall sconces, a palette of almond, camel French beige and antique gold. Velvet furniture adds warmth, while slubby cream silks line the display cabinets, reinforcing a sense of rich texture.

Chastain began her career in 1998 on stage in Romeo and Juliet and has since been acclaimed for a range of roles, including Zero Dark Thirty and Molly's Game. In 2022, she won an Academy Award for Best Actress for her portrayal of Tammy Faye Bakker in The Eyes of Tammy Faye.