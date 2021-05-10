Last-minute Eid staycations: 5 UAE hotels you can still book for the holidays

The Eid holidays are right around the corner and, with international travel still severely restricted, many people are staying put for the occasion.

With so many folks looking to staycation, a lot of the best deals have been snapped up and several hotels are already fully booked. If you don't have anything planned for the next few days but are craving a change of scenery, here are five staycation offers still available to book over the Eid holidays.

And, if you do still want to travel overseas, click here for 13 destinations within six hours of the UAE that are welcoming visitors this Eid.

Old-world charm at The Chedi Al Bait, Sharjah

Escape to Sharjah for an Eid stay in one of the emirate's most upscale resorts. The Chedi Al Bait, Sharjah offers a quiet locale, away from the bustle of the emirate where traditionally crafted, spacious rooms boast local Emirati designs.

For relaxation, the spa spans 500 square metres and has a plethora of treatments to choose from. UAE and GCC residents can take advantage of a promotional rate that includes daily breakfast at The Restaurant and complimentary Wi-Fi.

Slow down the pace and explore Sharjah's older neighbourhoods and the nearby traditional bazaar Souq Al Arsah, the oldest in the UAE.

Available on Tuesday, May 11; Dh720 excluding taxes; Corniche Street, Sharjah; ghmhotels.com

Couple goals at Studio One Dubai

Head to Studio One Dubai for the Eid holidays for a couples' stay where you're free to do as you please. The "Stay-cay Your Way" package includes an overnight stay in a room that comes with a comfy king-size bed, mini library, in-room yoga mat and a 42-inch smart TV for epic movie nights.

Guests will also get complimentary breakfast for two, early check-in from 10am and late check-out until 6pm to make the most of their visit, plus Dh150 per couple back in vouchers to spend at Larte or The Void.

Available on all dates over Eid; from Dh350 plus taxes (best rates on Tuesday, May 11); Dubai Studio City; studionehotel.com

Brunch and stay at The St Regis Abu Dhabi

With the Eid holidays continuing over the weekend, why not combine a Friday brunch with a staycation in the capital? The towering St Regis Abu Dhabi is located right on the Corniche, meaning amazing views are guaranteed from every room or suite.

This Eid, you can check in to a superior room with city views and enjoy the hotel's private beach, temperature-controlled swimming pools and Remede Spa. As part of your stay, you'll also get Friday brunch at Terrace on the Corniche, where you can feast on a lavish assortment of international dishes.

Guests also get late check-out until 3pm giving you the option to sleep in the next day if you stay over on Friday, or check-out post-brunch if you reserve to stay on Thursday.

Available on Thursday, May 13, and Friday, May 14; Dh1,269 for two, excluding taxes; Nation Towers, Corniche, Abu Dhabi; marriott.com

An elegant escape at Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah

Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah. Courtesy Hilton

One of Ras Al Khaimah's most popular resorts still has availability over the Eid holidays. The palatial Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah offers 350 metres of private coastline, two temperature-controlled swimming pools, one for adults only, water sports, tennis courts, a huge spa and gorgeous gardens, perfect for an evening stroll. There are also nine restaurants and bars to choose from.

This Eid, book the Express Saver rate and you'll stay in a King Classic Room with complimentary breakfast, plus early check-in and late check-out (subject to availability). Join Hilton's Honors programme to get the best available rates.

Available on all Eid dates (best rates on Tuesday, May 11); from Dh1,661 plus taxes; Vienna Street, Ras Al Khaimah; hilton.com

Family fun at Caesars Palace Dubai

Caesars Palace Dubai. Courtesy Caesars Palace

If you're not on a budget and are looking for a way to spoil the whole family this Eid, Caesars Palace Dubai could be for you. The beachside resort on Bluewaters Island offers a stay in its two connecting Julius Family rooms, with a private balcony overlooking the Arabian Gulf. Breakfast for the family is served daily at Gordon Ramsay's Hell's Kitchen, and children will be kept busy at the Empire Club for under 12s or with free activities for teens.

There are also complimentary daily tickets to Laguna Waterpark and The Green Planet, Dubai's indoor tropical rainforest. The hotel's 450-metre private beach, four temperature-controlled infinity pools and Qua spa make sure there's always something to do and, while the children are busy being entertained, adults can enjoy daily complimentary sundowners at Havana Social Club.

Guests can also request late check-out and early check-in to ensure you get your money's worth.

Available on all dates over Eid; from Dh5,320 per night in two connecting bedrooms;; Bluewaters Island; caesars.com