Eid Al Fitr 2021: new Burj Khalifa and Dubai Fountain shows to light up the holiday

Two new shows will launch in Downtown Dubai this week in time for Eid Al Fitr.
The public holiday for the Islamic celebration that marks the end of Ramadan will run from Tuesday to Saturday, and every day at 8pm, Burj Khalifa will project a new LED light show. The Dubai Fountain will also present a new choreographed dance.
Both have never been seen before and will be choreographed to a special track called Esmaha Dubai, written by Emirati composer and director Mohamed Al Ahmed, who will also make his debut.
Burj Khalifa famously lights up throughout the year with projections marking important events and in solidarity with other nations.
Towards the end of April, the tower, as well as other UAE landmarks, projected India's flag as a show of support while the country grapples with a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Dubai Fountain is one of the world's largest choreographed fountains, which daily performs shows set to music.
Abu Dhabi's Yas Island fireworks
Abu Dhabi residents can also expect a glittering spectacle to mark the beginning of Eid, as Yas Island has teamed up with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi to create a series of firework displays.
The pyrotechnics show will light up the sky over the course of three nights, starting from the first day of Eid Al Fitr. These will be set off from the Yas Bay waterfront for the first time, starting at 9pm and continuing for five minutes on each day.
Because gatherings are not permitted as part of Yas Island's precautionary measures against Covid-19, anyone not close to the venue can watch the display online, as the event will be live-streamed from the development's Instagram channel.
This year, Eid Al Fitr is likely to start on Thursday, May 13. However, an official decision will be announced on the 29th day of Ramadan, on Tuesday, May 11.
Engine: 6.2-litre V8
Transmission: seven-speed auto
Power: 420 bhp
Torque: 624Nm
Price: from Dh293,200
On sale: now
Exhchange traded funds are bought and sold like shares, but operate as index-tracking funds, passively following their chosen indices, such as the S&P 500, FTSE 100 and the FTSE All World, plus a vast range of smaller exchanges and commodities, such as gold, silver, copper sugar, coffee and oil.
ETFs have zero upfront fees and annual charges as low as 0.07 per cent a year, which means you get to keep more of your returns, as actively managed funds can charge as much as 1.5 per cent a year.
There are thousands to choose from, with the five biggest providers BlackRock’s iShares range, Vanguard, State Street Global Advisors SPDR ETFs, Deutsche Bank AWM X-trackers and Invesco PowerShares.
COMPANY PROFILE
Founders: Sebastian Stefan, Sebastian Morar and Claudia Pacurar
Based: Dubai, UAE
Founded: 2014
Number of employees: 36
Sector: Logistics
Raised: $2.5 million
Investors: DP World, Prime Venture Partners and family offices in Saudi Arabia and the UAE
