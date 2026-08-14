When is Onam 2026 and how is it celebrated in Kerala, the UAE and around the world?

For 10 days this month, Onam celebrations will take place across the South Indian state of Kerala and among Malayali communities around the world – including in the UAE.

The UAE's Malayali community is nearly one million strong, making it one of the largest Kerala diasporas in the Gulf, according to the Department of Non-Resident Keralites Affairs. Keralites are estimated to account for about 55 per cent of Indian expatriates in the Emirates.

The important Keralite harvest festival falls during Chingam, the first month of the Malayalam calendar, with its timing determined by that calendar rather than fixed Gregorian dates. This year, celebrations run from August 16, culminating in Thiruvonam on August 26.

Although rooted in Hindu tradition, Onam has taken on such cultural significance that it is celebrated across religious communities in Kerala and throughout the Malayali diaspora.

History of Onam

A kathakali performer paints his face before performing for Onam festivities. AFP Show caption: A kathakali performer paints his face before performing for …

The festival celebrates king Mahabali's return from the underworld. The mythological king was considered a great ruler; legend has it that when he ruled, there was no discrimination based on caste, and no corruption or crime.

It is said that the great king was later sent to the underworld by lord Vishnu or Vamana, but was allowed to visit his people once a year, and Onam thus came about.

The Kerala government made it an official holiday in the 1961. The area in Kochi called Thrikkakara is particularly significant during the festival, because of its temple.

There are public holidays in Kerala every year, with families spending time together and many people getting up early to pray.

The harvest festival of Onam is not to be confused with Vishu, which was in April this year, and marks the Malayali New Year.

What is Onam sadhya?

A traditional Onam sadhya or feast is served on a banana leaf. NurPhoto Show caption: A traditional Onam sadhya or feast is served on a banana lea…

One of the highlights of the festival for many is the Onam sadhya, or feast. Vegetarian food is often served en masse in the community, in restaurants or at homes, and is always presented on a banana leaf.

The most important feast is traditionally served on Thiru Onam, the key date of the festival, which this year falls on August 26. Nine to 30-plus dishes can be served, including curries, dal, pickles, poppadoms, banana chips and more.

However, sadhya is not always restricted to Thiruvonam, particularly outside Kerala, with celebrations often adapted around weekends and local schedules. In the UAE, for example, many restaurants serve the elaborate feast on several days throughout the festival, giving families and groups more opportunities to celebrate together. Given the number of dishes involved and the preparation required, sadhya meals need to be reserved several days in advance.

This particular kind of feast is generally only served during weddings or Onam, and so is cherished by many at this time of year.

Pazhamkootan, a stew made from leftovers of the Onam sadhya, is another popular dish in Malayali households.

Performances and events

Kummatti Kali mask dancers perform as part of Onam festival celebrations. AFP Show caption: Kummatti Kali mask dancers perform as part of Onam festival …

There are many different performances and events as part of Onam celebrations. One major event is the snake boat race. The vessels are similar to dragon boats and are the region's traditional war boats that date back about 500 years.

Another important event is the Kummatti Kali dance through the streets, particularly in Thrissur district. The dancers wear colourful masks and cover their bodies in grass. Theyyam performers – considered to be direct lines to the gods – are also commonly seen during the festival and often perform at temples.

On the fourth day of Onam, performers dressed as tigers and hunters entertain people with their colourful costumes, dancing along to drums and emulating the hunt. It is believed that the Maharaja of Cochin introduced the tiger dance as an Onam tradition about 200 years ago in appreciation of its macho spirit.

Flowers and clothes

Devotees prepare a floral rangoli said to welcome king Mahabali. AFP Show caption: Devotees prepare a floral rangoli said to welcome king Mahab…

Much like during Diwali, people place flower arrangements called pookkalam around their community and outside their homes. They are considered auspicious and are placed to welcome king Mahabali.

Women wear a kasavu two-piece set, or a sari, during Onam, which is cream-coloured with a gold border. They also wear flowers in their hair. Meanwhile, men wear a traditional mundu wrapped around their waist.

Other traditions

There are plenty of colourful variations of traditions and dances during this time of year. Many people buy new clothes and light lamps, similar to Diwali.

After Onam, the pookkalam flower arrangements are often placed in nearby rivers or other bodies of water.