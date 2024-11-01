Pub quizzes to try in Abu Dhabi (almost) every night of the week

There's nothing like a night out socialising with family and friends teamed with a competitive edge. Enter the traditional pub quiz. Across the capital, there are various quiz nights throughout the week, with plenty of prizes up for grabs. For keen quizzers and those ready to try something new, here are some places to check out in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi</a>. The Irish pub on Yas Bay is a good place to kick off the week. Every Monday, radio presenter Lorna Bancroft hosts the Big Fat Quiz, and teams can register from 7pm. The evening is interactive, and prizes include lunch and brunch tokens. The top prize is a brunch for four. The weekly quiz is teamed with a steak dinner and drink offer that starts at Dh129. Guests who take part every week can also enter a champions league quiz and be in with a shot to win more extravagant prizes, such as holidays, jet ski experiences, yacht parties and more. <i>Every Monday, from 8pm; Hilton Yas Island</i> The quiz hosted by Mexican restaurant Loca every Tuesday comes with an evening brunch. Prices start at Dh135, with quiz entry included. While brunch starts at 7pm (and includes chips with tableside-made guacamole, a selection of appetisers, one main and one dessert), the quiz begins one hour later. Prizes include vouchers to redeem in the restaurant. <i>Every Tuesday, 8pm-10pm; The Galleria Al Maryah Island</i> Promising questions from across the eras, this weekly quiz is a good option for the whole family. It is free to enter, and takes place alongside the Irish bar's curry night. Pub-goers can indulge in a curry and drink for Dh89 from 7pm, while the quiz starts an hour later. <i>Every Wednesday, from 8pm; Souk Qaryat Al Beri</i> A maximum of four people per team can enter at this English-themed pub. The general knowledge trivia contest is hosted by DJ and radio presenter Sonya Mac. It is free to enter and prizes include brunch vouchers and bottled drinks. The food menu includes a mix of British pub classics such as fish and chips and Tex Mex dishes such as tacos and meaty grills, including a selection of steak cuts. <i>Every Thursday, from 7.30pm; Grand Millennium Al Wahda</i> There are different themes at the Victor's quiz, held twice a month. As well as regular bar prizes, Victor's has been known to put flights and Dh3,000 vouchers up for grabs. Once the questions have wrapped up, a DJ takes over the reins. <i>First and last Friday of every month, 8.30pm-11pm; Millennium, Al Rawdah Hotel</i> Making her way across the emirate, Sonya Mac will host a weekly quiz at McGettigan's every Friday, too. The high-energy event starts at 8pm and is free to enter. Prizes include a selection of free meals and drinks. Happy hour operates between 3pm and 8pm for those arriving early, and the Irish pub chain also hosts a Friday drunch between 2pm and 11pm, starting at Dh125. <i>From November 15, every Friday, from 8pm; Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi</i> What better way to finish up the week than with a Sunday roast accompanied by a pub quiz? It is a weekly event at Alton, with the roast available from 2pm. Prices start at Dh99 for a roast and one drink, and upgrade options for free-flowing drinks begin at Dh99. Quiz questions kick off at 4pm, and are also led by Sonya Mac. <i>Every Sunday, from 4pm; Souk Qaryat Al Beri</i>