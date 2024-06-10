Eid discounts and a Moon Museum: Things to do in the UAE this week

Eid Al Adha is just around the corner, and is likely to fall on Sunday. The UAE events calendar is in full throttle, with early Eid treats, as well as returning festivals and more.

Here, The National rounds up things to do around the Emirates, from June 10 to 16.

Monday, June 10

Poached Shanghai dumplings at Hakkasan. Photo: Hakkasan

Treat yourself to a seasonal Cantonese feast at Hakkasan Dubai – both as an early Eid Al Adha treat and before the restaurant closes for July.

Curated by executive chef Andy Toh, the summer menu features dishes such as double-boiled chrysanthemum chicken soup, roasted sesame chicken roll with mangoes, and Shanghai dumplings with crabmeat and prawn – all featuring sustainably sourced ingredients from the UAE and India.

For mains, guests can tuck into grilled Chilean seabass with traditional Cantonese king soy glaze, wok-seared tiger prawn, and stir-fried lamb loin with seasonal white asparagus, heirloom carrots and spicy garlic sauce. The mains are served with stewed bok choy and mushroom enoki and organic wild rice.

End the meal with Yunnan tea and seasonal peaches from Japan.

Until June 30; 6pm-11pm; Dh488 per person; Atlantis The Palm, Dubai; atlantis.com

Tuesday, June 11

Catch a game during the Basketball Champions League Asia tournament being held at Sheikh Saeed Bin Maktoum Sports Hall in Shabab Al Ahli Dubai Club. The event was previously known as the Fiba Asia Champions Cup and was last held in 2019.

Eight top clubs across the continent are featured in the tournament from countries such as Japan, South Korea, China and the UAE. The teams are competing to earn a place in the upcoming Fiba InterContinental Cup that will be held in Singapore in September.

Three matches are taking place on Tuesday.

Until June 15; 3.30pm onwards; from Dh75; Deira, Dubai; dubai.platinumlist.net

Wednesday, June 12

Head to Warehouse Four at Al Quoz to catch some midweek laughs as American-Lebanese comic Janine Harouni takes to the stage on Wednesday. The two-time Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee is bringing her hit routine Man'oushe to the emirate, taking audiences through her personal life and untangling the complicated family knots of her Arab roots.

June 12; 8pm; Dh120; Al Quoz, Dubai; ticketslover.com

Thursday, June 13

Rosewood Abu Dhabi has a promotion for Eid Al Adha. Photo: Rosewood Abu Dhabi

For those looking for an early Eid Al Adha escape, Rosewood Abu Dhabi has special rates for stays from Thursday until June 24. The five-star property is conveniently attached to The Galleria Al Maryah Island. If booking a suite for two nights, guests will get a complimentary gift card to use at the mall.

There is also a family package at Rosewood's Sense spa that includes a yoga class or 45-minute functional training session, a 60-minute massage and children's activities, such as mandala colouring, plus lunch at Aqua restaurant.

The deal is priced at Dh1,600 for two adults and two children aged six and older. Enter the promo code PCKGESE when booking.

Until June 24; Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi; rosewoodhotels.com

Friday, June 14

Take the family to see a close-up of the moon, as children's play venue OliOli brings back its Museum of the Moon exhibition.

This centres around a five-metre replica of the moon, created by British installation artist Luke Jerram, complete with detailed Nasa imagery of the lunar surface. While little ones can enjoy the impressive display and activities such as the sand art lightbox, parents can relax in the majlis area.

The venue is home to other permanent activities, such as Air Gallery, Toshi's Nets and Future Park, among others.

Until June 21; 9am-6pm from Monday to Thursday, 9am-7pm on Friday and Sunday, 9am-8pm on Saturday; from Dh139 for one child and one adult; Al Quoz, Dubai; olioli.ae

Saturday, June 15

A frequent performer in the UAE, American singer Jason Derulo is back in Dubai for EarthSoul Fest this week. EPA

The postponed EarthSoul Fest is finally happening on Saturday at Dubai's Coca-Cola Arena, with acclaimed RnB sensation Jason Derulo taking to the stage. Expect to groove through his hits Savage Love and Glad You Came.

The sustainability-focused concert also features other artists such as Pakistani singer Shae Gill, Bollywood funk specialist Benny Dayal, Emirati soul singer Akram and Dubai sensation CelineDee Matahari.

June 15; doors open 6:30pm; from Dh199; Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai; coca-cola-arena.com

Sunday, June 16

Brave the world's longest zipline at Jebel Jais. Photo: Jais Adventure Park

Kick off Eid Al Adha on a high note, quite literally, on the mountains of Ras Al Khaimah.

Try out the popular Jais Flight experience, billed as the world's longest zipline, before it gets too hot. This can be followed by breakfast and coffee at the UAE's highest restaurant 1484 by Puro – all for one discounted price.

Until June 23; 8am-11.30am; Dh380 per person; Jais Adventure Park, Ras Al Khaimah; visitjebeljais.com