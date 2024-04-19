Sharjah's first Drone Racing Championship to go ahead despite record rains

The Drone Racing Championship is going ahead as planned despite the record rainfall that caused chaos earlier this week.

Set to take place on Saturday and Sunday, the event will bring 16 professional drone racers from around the globe together to compete with the vibrant emirate of Sharjah as the backdrop. Among those set to compete at Al Majaz Amphitheatre will be Paul Nurkkala, the 2018 World Drone Racing Champion and holder of numerous international accolades.

"In organising this event, our aim is to showcase Sharjah as a global hub for tourism and sports," said Tariq Saeed Allay, director general of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, which is hosting the event in partnership with the Multirotor Grand Prix.

"The Drone Racing Champions event is a testament to our commitment to providing an unparalleled platform for enthusiasts to witness top-tier talent and cutting-edge drone technology in action."

Allay also emphasised the uniqueness of drone races, as they merge technology with instinctive speed and rely on research and development as the technology of the future.

Five matches will be held, three on Saturday and three on Sunday, including the final heat to crown a champion. Across the matches, those with the highest scores will compete in the final to take first place.

A prize pool of $25,000 will be split by the three finalists. The winner will receive $15,000, second will be awarded $7,000 and third will take home $3,000.

In addition to the competition, the event will also host companies and exhibitors showcasing their latest products, offering an opportunity to see the latest trends in drone equipment. There will be entertainment and shows, too.

Enthusiasts will also have a chance to bring their own drones to fly in a designated area. Interested participants must pre-register and can only use drones registered and authorised for use in the country.

For those who can't make the race, it will also be livestreamed on Twitch and YouTube.

Saturday and Sunday, 4pm to 11pm; free; Al Majaz Amphitheatre, Sharjah; more information is available at multigp.com