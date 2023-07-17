Things to do in the UAE this week, from The Smash Room to laughing out loud at live comedy

Plenty of new venues have opened in the UAE – from Boom Battle Bar in Dubai, to The Smash Room in Abu Dhabi – giving residents more options for a fun day or night out with friends and family.

Here, The National rounds up seven things to do in the Emirates from July 17 to 23.

Monday

Popular Dubai venue The Smash Room has opened its first branch in Abu Dhabi. Head to Nahil Building on Al Rawdah Street, near Zayed Sports City, to beat the Monday blues, quite literally.

The venue is known for giving guests the cathartic experience of destroying furniture and appliances such as washing machines and television sets. The Abu Dhabi branch also has a cafe and a dedicated zone for arcade games.

Open daily 12.30pm-11pm; from Dh69; Al Rawdah Street, Abu Dhabi; thesmashroom.com

Tuesday

Axe-throwing at Boom Battle Bar. Victor Besa / The National

Head to Boom Battle Bar at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Dubai – Jumeirah Beach on Tuesday.

The entertainment venue, which is an outpost of the famed UK spot, offers activities such as augmented reality darts, mini golf and karaoke, as well as an axe-throwing facility. Each activity has individual packages (for example, 30 minutes of axe-throwing for up to eight people costs Dh215) and guests can order from an a la carte menu of finger foods.

Open Mon-Fri 4pm-1am; Sat-Sun 4pm-2am; prices vary; Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai; boombattlebar.com

Wednesday

Head to Al Ain Convention Centre for the city's first summer sports festival.

Several courts are available to book in the air-conditioned Al Khabisi Hall 1, including two for football, two for padel tennis and five for badminton.

Open daily until August 20; 10am-10pm; from Dh50; Al Jimi, Al Ain; adsummersports.ae

Thursday

Take the children for a free Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles performance at The Galleria Al Maryah Island

Catch Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo and Raphael in action as The Galleria Al Maryah Island mall in Abu Dhabi offers three daily live performances of Nickelodeon's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles this month.

The mall has also created Green Extreme, an activity zone themed around the comic book franchise. This can be accessed upon spending a minimum of Dh200 at Central Kitchens on the third level of the mall.

Daily until July 23 (live show) and July 30 (Green Extreme); 1pm-9pm; free (show) and Dh200 (activity zone); Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi; thegalleria.ae

Friday

Comedians Adam Bloom, Michael Fabbri and Red Richardson are taking to the stage of Movenpick Hotel Jumeirah Beach in Dubai for The Laughter Factory's Leave Your Worries Outside tour.

Bloom is known for his high-energy acts, while Fabbri shows off his observational style of humour. Richardson quips cheeky one-liners.

Friday from 8.30pm; Dh160; Jumeirah Beach Residence; ticketslover.com

Saturday

Head to Sound Stage 3 in Dubai Studio City for two exhilarating boxing matches.

The venue has been transformed into a ring where two pairs of boxers will go head to head. The first fight is between Jazza Dickens from Liverpool and Hector Andres Sosa from Argentina, who is defending his International Boxing Organisation world featherweight title.

The match will be followed by a round between Muhammad Waseem from Pakistan and Filipino boxer Donnie Nietes for the IBO bantamweight world title.

Saturday from 4.30pm; from Dh75; Dubai Studio City; dubai.platinumlist.net

Sunday

The Time Out Market in Souk Al Bahar, Dubai, is hosting a Sip & Paint event on Sunday.

Leading the activity will be artists Rakhi Sawalani and Marina Roussou from the Desert Art Collective. Guests will be able to paint while enjoying drinks of their choice.

A ticket to the session includes three drinks from a set list, while participants can also order bites from the food hall's 17 restaurants.

Sunday 4pm-6.30pm; Dh199 per person; Downtown Dubai; reservationsdxb@timeoutmarket.com