Things to do in the UAE this week: Final Ramadan markets, Eid celebrations and more

Ramadan draws to a close this week, but there is still time to visit some of the many special events hosted for the holy month. Eid Al Fitr celebrations will begin at the end of the week and they're expected to last up to five days.

Here, The National rounds up seven things to do this week, from April 17 to 23.

Monday

Monday is the final day of Charlotte Tilbury's pop-up majlis at Society cafe, Mamsha Al Saadiyat, Abu Dhabi.

Aside from a limited-edition menu, the majlis also features games, a live qanun player and various beauty-related activities and tutorials. Visitors can also take home gifts and prizes from the cosmetics brand.

Today; 8am-1am; prices vary; 02 886 7735; Mamsha Al Saadiyat, Abu Dhabi; societyuae.com

Tuesday

Qasr Al Watan light show. Qasr Al Watan

Qasr Al Watan is hosting the Palace in Motion light and sound show.

The picturesque venue will give visitors a glimpse of the UAE's past, present and future through an audiovisual spectacle projected on its facade. It consists of three acts and features traditional Emirati music with a futuristic twist.

Until Friday; 7.30pm; Dh25 for adults, Dh12 for children; Al Ras Al Akhdar, Abu Dhabi; qasralwatan.ae

Wednesday

Mercato Mall is bringing its Ramadan festivities to a close with a final flurry of activities.

A variety of events for children are taking place on the mall's main stage, including live shows, lantern-decorating workshops and face painting. Several designated donation areas have also been set up, where visitors can bring in books, clothes, toys and other non-perishable items.

Until Thursday; 4pm-10pm; free; Jumeirah Beach Road, Dubai; 04 344 4161

Thursday

Fontana, a travelling water circus produced by Cirque Du Liban. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Fontana, the first travelling water circus in the Middle East, will perform at Marina Mall in Abu Dhabi.

A musical fountain is the centrepiece of the performance, as water jets and colourful lights dance together. Fontana's name was inspired by the Trevi Fountain in Rome, Italy, a famed attraction where visitors often toss in a coin for luck.

Until April 23; doors open at 8pm; from Dh90; Marina Mall, Abu Dhabi; abu-dhabi.platinumlist.net

Friday

The handpan orchestra. Photo: Theatre of Digital Art

A handpan orchestra is playing at the Theatre of Digital Art in Dubai, combining Arabic calligraphy and hypnotic music.

The audiovisual show, called Tranquillity 360°, features the works of calligraphy artist Diaa Allam, accompanied by Anas Al Halabi’s orchestra. Allam's collection, Layers, which will be the show's main focus, is inspired by the “different layers of life”, and is meant to make audiences rethink their outlook.

Meanwhile, Al Halabi is one of the early teachers of handpan in the Middle East. The musical instrument consists of two convex sheets of steel glued together.

Friday; 9pm; from Dh180; Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai; 04 277 4044

Saturday

Visitors can sign up for culinary masterclasses or tuck into discounted dinners as part of the Dubai Food Festival, which begins on Thursday.

Events include Etisalat Beach Canteen, Dubai Restaurant Week and the 10 Dirham Dish. Restaurant offers and special menus aside, there are close to 40 foodie experiences to book, including cooking demonstrations and children's workshops.

Until May 7; various venues and prices; visitdubai.com

Sunday

Emirati singer Eida Al Menhali will lead Eid celebrations at Dubai Festival City Mall on Sunday.

Known for the hit Motasoa, Al Menhali is a dynamic performer with sets blending Khaleeji pop with spoken-word poetry.

Sunday; doors open 7pm; from Dh299; Dubai Festival City Mall; dubai.platinumlist.net