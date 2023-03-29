Ramadan Wonders at Global Village — what not to miss

Every day during Ramadan, visitors to Global Village are treated to special attractions and events themed around the holy month.

New features added for the month include a dedicated Ramadan Market, special iftar and suhoor menus across pavilions, activities and entertainment at the Majlis of the World and a 60-minute performance by the Arabian Orchestra twice a day.

Ramadan Market

The spirit of Ramadan can be felt across the entire attraction with decor and traditional lantern motifs and golden starlights found parkwide. But the Ramadan Market is where you'll find items dedicated to the holy month, from antiques and artworks to food stuff.

You'll also find honey in a several flavours as well as cinnamon, saffron and premium dates from many pavilions. The Yemen pavilion, for example, is known for its dry fruits and nuts — a staple offering during Ramadan.

Scroll through the gallery below for more pictures of Ramadan Wonders at Global Village

Expand Autoplay Dubai entertainment destination Global Village has introduced Ramadan Wonders, featuring a range of special activities and entertainment for the holy month. All photos: Chris Whiteoak / The National

A selection of prayer mats and beads, designed with Islamic calligraphy and intricate patterns, are also on sale at Yemen and Afghanistan pavilions.

Henna artists are also on hand to create intricate designs or head to the UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Turkey pavilions for oud and bukhoor fragrances.

Majlis of the World

Lights and decorations at the Majlis of the World. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Perfect for a memorable evening with family and friends, the air-conditioned outdoor Majlis of the World is open for iftar and suhoor from 6pm to 2am daily. There will also be regional entertainers, including oud, qanun, harp and violin players, as well as board games.

The traditional Ramadan cannon, fired to announce the end of the fasting day, is also located next to the Majlis of the World.

Visitors can book tables for two, four or six, starting from Dh75 per hour, out of which Dh50 can be redeemed on food and drinks per table booking. There is also a premium lounge with tables starting at Dh100 per hour.

Those with reservations at Majlis of the World also get a discount on Global Village's valet parking service.

Arabian Orchestra

The Arabian Orchestra play on the main stage. Chris Whiteoak / The National

A 30-piece ensemble performs twice daily during Ramadan at the Global Village main stage. Made up of musicians from across the Middle East and North Africa, with performances lasting 60 minutes each, the Arabian Orchestra's repertoire includes music by Arabic music greats, including Umm Kulthum, Majida El Roumi and Fairouz.

The Arabian Orchestra will perform until April 21.

How much do Global Village tickets cost?

For entry from Sunday to Thursday, tickets are Dh18 when purchased online and Dh20 at the gate. On Fridays and Saturdays, it's Dh22.50 online and Dh25 at the gate.

Entry is free for children under the age of three and senior citizens aged 65 and above, as well as people of determination.

Tuesdays are reserved for ladies and families only, except for public holidays.

What are the opening hours during Ramadan?

Global Village has changed its operating hours throughout Ramadan. Instead of 4pm, the venue will now open at 6pm and it will remain open until 2am. Season 27 of Global Village runs until April 29.

More information is available at globalvillage.ae