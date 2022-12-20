Christmas at Burj Al Arab features Santa's Grotto tour and a festive-themed bar

Those looking to experience an opulent Christmas can check out Burj Al Arab's seasonal offerings.

The sail-shaped Dubai hotel has set up a Santa's Grotto in its experience suite on the 25th floor, where children can meet the big man himself.

The seasonal experience is built into the venue's Inside Burj Al Arab tour, which is typically available year-round with various packages, each highlighting a unique aspect of the hotel.

The 90-minute family-friendly tour has been tweaked until after December 25 to reflect the Christmas spirit, with the swanky hotel adorned with themed decorations. Tickets are priced at Dh850 for a family of four, with two adults and two children.

Groups can also access the al fresco Uma Lounge overlooking the Arabian Gulf, and will enjoy a festive drink and Santa milkshake for children, who will also get to take home a Christmas gift.

Burj Al Arab's guided tours highlight the building's history, giving guests a glimpse of never-before-seen design elements, including early hand-drawn sketches. A stroll through the halls alone reveal a massive Swarovski crystal ceiling, cornered by interiors embellished with 24k gold.

Winter night out at Gilt

After the family-friendly fun as part of the Christmas-themed tour, head to Gilt on the 27th floor to step inside another grotto-themed venue. The bar, which has a minimum spend of Dh200, has been transformed into a winter wonderland. This will be in place until January 7, complete with festive delights and seasonal drinks.

A winter wonderland awaits at Gilt at Burj Al Arab. Photo: Gilt

On the menu are a smoked salmon platter, foie gras with strawberry and chamomile, panettone with vanilla and citrus zest ice cream and an assortment of bite-sized Christmas desserts.

Festive beats are spun by a resident DJ playing from Wednesday to Saturday.

