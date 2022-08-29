Back to Hogwarts: Harry Potter experience comes to Abu Dhabi Mall

Experience the magic of Harry Potter for yourself in Abu Dhabi this month at the Celebrate Hogwarts mall pop-up.

Muggles can channel their inner Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw or Slytherin at Abu Dhabi Mall, as the most famous school of witchcraft and wizardry is brought to life with a series of walk-through activations.

Click through the gallery above to see highlights from the Harry Potter: Celebrate Hogwarts in Dubai earlier this year

Marking the back-to-school season and running from September 9 until October 4, the Celebrate Hogwarts experience will feature a recreation of popular settings from the Harry Potter films.

Check out a replica of the Hogwarts Express at the Harry Potter: Celebrate Hogwarts experience in Abu Dhabi this month. Photo: Abu Dhabi Mall

Harry Potter: Celebrate Hogwarts visitors will get the chance to climb Hogwarts's grand staircase, take a seat in the Gryffindor common room and pay Hagrid's hut a visit. There is also a life-sized recreation of the Hogwarts Express train to enjoy and a Forbidden Forest to walk through.

The most fervent of Potterheads will be able to test their knowledge with trivia quizzes on Saturdays and Sundays, and there will be fun games set up throughout the activation.

The experience is free to enter, but certain areas will only be accessible upon showing receipts from Abu Dhabi Mall stores with the spend that day. The minimum spends have not yet been confirmed.

Visitors will be able to play a game of quidditch at Harry Potter: Celebrate Hogwarts in Abu Dhabi Mall. Photo: Abu Dhabi Mall

The Harry Potter: Celebrate Hogwarts experience first came to the UAE earlier this year with a pop-up exhibition at Mall of the Emirates for the Dubai Shopping Festival. The Abu Dhabi version will have some familiar sets, along with "exciting new activations", according to organisers.

At the Dubai event, shoppers were immediately sorted into their Hogwarts house by the Sorting Hat as they entered, and then they took a seat on a broom for a quick game of Quidditch, tried a spell masterclass and cracked codes in the a potions classroom.

Harry Potter: Celebrate Hogwarts is not the only Hogwarts-themed themed activity coming to the UAE this autumn, as the stage show as a Potted Potter is set to be shown on October 22 and 23 at the Theatre by QE2.

'Potted Potter' is coming to Dubai with performances at the Theatre by QE2 in October. Photo: Theatre by QE2

The performance is a condensed retelling of JK Rowling' seven Harry Potter novels, created by, and starring, Olivier Award nominees Daniel Clarkson and Jefferson Turner. The show features all of the series' most popular Harry Potter characters, with a special appearance from a fire-breathing dragon, a game of Quidditch, comedy costumes, songs and work arounds to bring Hogwarts magic to life.

Harry Potter: Celebrate Hogwarts experience is open from noon-9pm, September 9-October 4; Abu Dhabi Mall; abudhabi-mall.com