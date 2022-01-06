How to use 'Harry Potter' Lumos and Nox spells on iPhone and Android devices

Fans of Harry Potter will know that Lumos is the wand-lighting charm, but muggles will be happy to hear that the spell works on iPhones.

If Apple users say "Lumos" to Siri, the iPhone torch will automatically switch on, bringing a little bit of magic to your phone.

No altering of settings is required. Users need to simply ensure their phone is set to "always listen" for "Hey Siri", in the Accessibility section of Settings, and it will automatically work.

Lumos is not the only spell that works on iPhone.

Saying "Nox", the wand-extinguishing charm, will turn the torch off, and saying "Accio" with an app name will automatically open the chosen application. Accio is, of course, a summoning charm.

Read more Where are the stars of Harry Potter now?

It is not clear how long the charms have worked on iPhones, but Twitter users have noticed them working since January 1, when the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts film was released.

Does the Lumos spell work on Android?

You can get the Lumos spell to work on Android, too, with a bit of charm preparation.

Android phones don't have built-in voice assistants, but many users have downloaded Google Assistant, which works in the same way as Apple's Siri.

The free app needs to be downloaded and can be set to activate when you hold down phone-specific buttons. From there, you can say, "Hey Google, Lumos" and the spell will work a charm. This also works for Nox and Accio commands.

'Harry Potter' fans react to Lumos spell

Naturally, fans of the wizarding world are delighted to be carrying around a magic wand of their own.

Many have taken to Twitter to react to the Apple quirk.

WHAT?!



Did you know that if you tell your iPhone “Lumos”, the flashlight will turn on? 🤯✨ pic.twitter.com/PqH3k46tU1 — T. L. Coughlin (@TL_Coughlin) January 3, 2022

who was going to tell me that if you say lumos to siri it turns on your flashlight and if you say nox it turns it off — MARIE (@LIATOTZA) January 2, 2022

HOW LONG WERE YOU PEOPLE GONNA KEEP IT FROM ME THAT IF YOU SAY “HEY SIRI: LUMOS” YOUR FLASHLIGHT TURNS ON pic.twitter.com/sESp2jGdC9 — Sara Warf (@SaraBWarf) January 6, 2022