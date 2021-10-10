A luxe VIP dine-in cinema is coming to Downtown Dubai

The UAE takes its movie experiences very seriously – you simply have to scroll through the list of dining options available at local cinemas to know that.

And it looks like things are only getting better. On Wednesday, independent family-owned Lebanese brand Cinemacity will be opening a luxury dine-in theatre in Downtown Dubai.

The venue is located at Fountain Views, with Downtown Kitchens and CZN Burak right around the corner, and will feature six screens with a total of 220 seats.

The brand hopes to take the movie-watching experience to a new level. The interiors are sleek and classy, and guests will be able to kick back in comfort with reclining Club Class seats (for Dh75 per person) or full reclining VIP seats (Dh150 per person, must be booked in twos).

The VIP seats even come with a call button that will summon a waiter if you want to order anything from the concession or hot food menu, which includes gourmet options such as Taiwanese popcorn chicken, pure Angus beef sliders with truffle fries, and sushi rolls.

One of the screens is licensed and will be serving craft beverages. The venue will also be introducing Azul Lounge & Theatre, a new concept, towards the end of October with a Japanese-Mediterranean menu, classic rolls and tapas-style dishes.

The lounge will play lively music, and can host guests after they’re done with the movie.

Cinemacity will be introducing the new licensed concept Azul Lounge & Theatre. Photo: Cinemacity

The venue will also be home to the cosy Backlot Cafe for those wanting to pick up sandwiches, salads, pastries or coffee.

Cinemacity will also be introducing a cinema a la carte concept, so guests can reserve the entire theatre and play any movie that has shown in the last six months.

“We’re trying to change the way people look at going to the movies. No more fluorescent-lit malls and stepping out of a dark theatre into blinding bright lights,” explains Karim Atassi, vice president at Cinemacity, and creator behind Azul Lounge & Theatre concept.

“We want to give people a pampered night out in our luxurious theatres, where they can enjoy their favourite movies in comfort and then step into our ambient Azul Lounge to enjoy our music, a delicious bite, and their favourite cocktail or drink. It’s not just about the movie, it’s about the whole experience.”

The Beirut company opened its first UAE branch in Arabian Centre in Mirdif 10 years ago. It also launched the popular Cinemacity IMAX Zero6 in Sharjah a few years ago, and there are more projects in the pipeline.

“We will be opening Cinemacity Al Qana in Abu Dhabi, a massive state-of-the-art megaplex with 15 screens, lounges, a presidential cinema suite and more, and we are currently in final talks to open another licensed boutique luxury all VIP cinema concept like our Downtown Branch in a very well-known and prominent location in Dubai,” says Atassi.

Cinemacity Downtown Dubai will open to the public daily starting Wednesday, October 13, 11am-2am; tickets are half-price for the first week; the bar and lounge are set to open in the coming weeks; Downtown Dubai; 047700111