Glass slide and skywalk with Burj Khalifa view to open in Downtown Dubai

Farah Andrews
Sep 29, 2021

There is no shortage of action-packed activities in the UAE, but Dubai is about to add another adrenalin-pumping attraction to its collection.

Sky Views Dubai is set to open in Downtown Dubai, an observatory with a skywalk and glass-bottomed slide, which look like they will test the stomachs of even the hardiest of thrill seekers.

Described as an "observatory that gives you never-before experiences" and located at the Address Sky View Hotel, the teaser video shows brave guests taking on glass-bottomed skywalk several metres above the ground.

The glass walk is fixed to the side of the skyscraper hotel, with views of Downtown Dubai below and the city's skyline, including the Burj Khalifa.

The clip also shows guests sliding down a transparent ramp and fixed in with harnesses, as they take on the skywalk outside of the building.

Watch the Sky Views Dubai teaser clip here:

The video has been shared on Twitter and on Instagram, under the handle @skyviewsdubai. However, an opening date is yet to be announced.

Other height-defying attractions in the UAE include the XLine Dubai Marina zip line, Skydive Dubai and the XDubai Slingshot. Further afield there is Ferrari World Abu Dhabi's rooftop zip line and Ras Al Khaimah's Jebel Jais zip line.

The emirates' adrenalin-pumping attractions are not exclusively hundreds of metres above the ground. In July, Deep Dive Dubai opened to the public with a 60-metre-deep pool, that houses an entire sunken city.

Along with scuba diving and freediving, a Discover Snorkelling experience has also been added. Currently, the experiences on offer can be broken down into Discover (for first-timers), Dive (for divers with a certification) and Develop (for first-timers and certified divers).

Updated: September 29th 2021, 3:39 PM
DubaiThings to doBurj Khalifa
