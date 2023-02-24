Hyundai Venue 2023 SUV coming to UAE

Hyundai has announced an upgrade of its Venue model in the Middle East, its trim little crossover. The 2023 arrival’s compactness makes it the brand’s smallest SUV, the polar opposite of its commodious stablemates the Staria and Palisade. The Venue isn’t one for off-roaders, though — the latest version is still only available in two-wheel drive. As a whole product, the new car has been created with what Hyundai calls its design philosophy of "sensuous sportiness". What that equates to in terms of external stylings is a dark chrome front grille that gives the car an imposing stance, while an air of frivolity comes from a front skid plate and dual-tone bumpers. The outside has also been smartened up with the addition of chrome door handles and five-spoke alloy wheels, as well as bridge-style roof rails. The rear end of the 2023 Venue is wider than previous incarnations, making getting your kit in and out a little easier. Power comes from a one-litre turbocharged engine, which, while sounding modest, will still produce 121 horsepower and 172Nm of torque. You also now get a choice of drive modes — normal, sport and eco — so you should be able to get a bit of extra oomph when you need it. An eight-inch colour touchscreen is standard when it comes to the Venue's interior tech. The seating has been upgraded, with rear passengers getting some extra leg room. The Venue will be in Hyundai showrooms in the UAE imminently. Exact regional pricing is yet to be announced.