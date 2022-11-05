Michael Schumacher’s 2003 season Ferrari up for auction in Geneva

The Ferrari driven to five F1 race victories by Michael Schumacher is going up for auction.

The undefeated Ferrari will go under the hammer in Geneva on Wednesday, according to auction house Sotheby's.

Driven by the German driver during his World Championship-winning 2003 Formula One season, the Ferrari F2003 GA helped Schumacher claim his sixth World Championship title.

Dubbed one of the most significant F1 cars of all time by Sotheby's, “Chassis 229" is estimated to fetch between $7.5 million and $9.5m when it goes under the hammer in Switzerland.

The Formula One Ferrari F2003 GA. EPA

“It's … special because this car is one of the only four cars with more than four wins in the Ferrari history and especially with one of the most skilled driver of his generation, Michael Schumacher,” Vincent Luzuy, executive assistant to the director of RM Sotheby's sales, told Reuters.

Boasting one of the final V-10s featured in Formula One, the car produces 930-bhp and a rev limit of 19,000rpm.

Sporting initials honouring late Fiat boss Gianni Agnelli, the bright red vehicle was overhauled in 2022 at Ferarri’s Maranello factory and its 3-litre V-10 engine has been run for about 240 kilometres since then.

The car is race-ready and expected to attract interest from race car buyers and art collectors. Reuters

All the major components — including the gearbox, clutch and hydraulic system — have covered only a small percentage of their current lifecycle. The car is ‘’race-ready" and expected to appeal to race car buyers and art collectors.

Chassis 229 is the most successful of the six F2003-GAs that were built. As well as powering Schumacher to his sixth title — a total that took him past the long-standing record of five-time World Champion Juan Manuel Fangio — it was also the most influential chassis in helping Ferrari to win its historic 13th Constructors’ Championship.

In August this year, another of Schumacher’s undefeated Ferraris went under the hammer. Driven by the driver during the 1998 Formula One World Championship, the 1998 Ferrari F300 sold for more than $6m.