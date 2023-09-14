Cut from the same cloth: Behind the scenes of Luxury magazine's September fashion shoot

September is a big month in fashion; we look to a new season of style that will see us through autumn and winter. It is also when brands unveil the looks that will shape fashion next spring and summer.

This year, to mark the moment, Luxury doubled up on some of the biggest names in the industry, to present not one, but two looks in the fashion shoot.

Starring Maya from Poland and Suila from Brazil, the duo of models were snapped by photographer Greg Adamski in complementary looks by the likes of Dior, Dolce & Gabanna, Louis Vuitton, Loewe and Celine. Italian make-up artist Gianluca Casu, meanwhile, created a dark smoky eye for both women, which were made more intense as the shoot went on.

In one look, Maya wore a short-sleeved outfit from the Spanish house Loewe. Covered in a flame print in black orange and yellow, it stood out against the simplicity of the oversized grey knitting worn by Suila. Elsewhere, a vivid leopard print suit by Italy's Dolce & Gabbana was accompanied by a sultry, wrap-fronted jersey dress matching a shade of chocolate lifted from the suit.

Serbian designer Roksanda, who lives in the UK, created both the cover looks that, while very different, echo one another perfectly. Maya sported a pink cotton dress with batwing sleeves and a smocked waist, while Suila wore a sleeveless silk dress covered with graphic, almost painterly marks of pink, yellow and blue.

The two looks from French luxury label Louis Vuitton, meanwhile, were both sporty minidresses that echoed one another with patterning in the same colours of white and blue, while from British-Turkish brand Erdem, both looks had a grand evening wear mood – one in dark purple lace and the other in boiled taffeta – that were drawn together by the vast, puffed glove-sleeves in chartreuse.

From the left-field Parisian brand Maison Margiela, the looks were constructed from offcuts, heritage tweed and tulle, yet felt bold and modern. This was finished with a pair of the famous Tabi split-toe boots, which house founder Martin Margiela repurposed from Japanese culture.

Christian Dior's duo of looks were themed for strong Parisian women. Made with tailored shirts and skirts from vintage-y fabrics, these were toughened up with a leather body holster and a classic trench coat.

The last word in Parisian attitude, however, goes to Celine, which channelled its savoir-faire into jackets mixed with materials more often seen in evening wear. Maya wore a barely-there chiffon minidress with tall boots, underneath a heavy wool coat finished with gold frogged embroidery, while Suila's floor-length dress with crystal embellishment around the neck was teamed with a shrunken leather jacket for proper bad-girl chic.

Credits

Fashion director: Sarah Maisey

Photographer: Greg Adamski at MMG Artists

Hair and make-up: Gianluca Casu at MMG Artists

Models: Maya and Suila at MMG Models