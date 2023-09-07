Priyanka Chopra wears best look of the night in New York for Victoria's Secret show

The spring/summer 2024 womenswear fashion season kicked off in New York last night and, as expected, it was a flamboyant affair.
Stars turned out in force to the Victoria's Secret show – including a few who sported runway-style “wings” for their grand entrance. Guests seem to have been given a dress code of gold, with Lila Moss, daughter of Kate Moss, arriving in a sheer mini dress with gold rococo wings, and Julia Fox also donning wings, but now as avante-garde tubes and ribbons.
Former Victoria Secret “angel” Candice Swanepoel wore a tightly corseted mini-crini dress, finished with gold flowers around the bust and hem, while another of the brand's former models Adriana Lima arrived in a fitted, crystal-studded Dolce & Gabanna dress in gold and black.
Naomi Campbell wore a mini halter-neck dress made from loops of gold metal, while Indian actress and former Miss World Priyanka Chopra dressed in muted gold, cleverly opting for a look that was both demure – floor-length with long sleeves – and racy, in semi-sheer fabric. Sexy yet classy, it was the best look of the night.
Gigi Hadid bucked the dress code, arriving in a semi-sheer dress in dazzling chartreuse, while Doja Cat pared back her usual drama with a simple slip dress.
Lily Aldridge and Brooke Shields went for classic tailoring, with the former sporting stovepipe trousers, a double-breasted coat and the barest hint of a bralette underneath, and Shields wearing a wide-legged trouser suit.
There were a few missteps, though, as Avril Lavigne arrived looking like a teenager in glossy faux-bondage garb, and tennis player Naomi Osaka dressed in a mismatched cropped top and mini skirt. Top points for the oversized cardigan and black socks, though.