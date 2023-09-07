Priyanka Chopra wears best look of the night in New York for Victoria's Secret show

The spring/summer 2024 womenswear fashion season kicked off in New York last night and, as expected, it was a flamboyant affair.

Stars turned out in force to the Victoria's Secret show – including a few who sported runway-style “wings” for their grand entrance. Guests seem to have been given a dress code of gold, with Lila Moss, daughter of Kate Moss, arriving in a sheer mini dress with gold rococo wings, and Julia Fox also donning wings, but now as avante-garde tubes and ribbons.

Julia Fox wears 'wings' to the Victoria's Secret New York Fashion Week event. AP

Former Victoria Secret “angel” Candice Swanepoel wore a tightly corseted mini-crini dress, finished with gold flowers around the bust and hem, while another of the brand's former models Adriana Lima arrived in a fitted, crystal-studded Dolce & Gabanna dress in gold and black.

Naomi Campbell wore a mini halter-neck dress made from loops of gold metal, while Indian actress and former Miss World Priyanka Chopra dressed in muted gold, cleverly opting for a look that was both demure – floor-length with long sleeves – and racy, in semi-sheer fabric. Sexy yet classy, it was the best look of the night.

Read More Strapless gowns rule the Priscilla red carpet at Venice Film Festival

Gigi Hadid bucked the dress code, arriving in a semi-sheer dress in dazzling chartreuse, while Doja Cat pared back her usual drama with a simple slip dress.

Lily Aldridge and Brooke Shields went for classic tailoring, with the former sporting stovepipe trousers, a double-breasted coat and the barest hint of a bralette underneath, and Shields wearing a wide-legged trouser suit.

There were a few missteps, though, as Avril Lavigne arrived looking like a teenager in glossy faux-bondage garb, and tennis player Naomi Osaka dressed in a mismatched cropped top and mini skirt. Top points for the oversized cardigan and black socks, though.