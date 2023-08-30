Chanel to open a diner in Brooklyn, New York

Chanel, yes that Chanel, is getting into the restaurant scene, albeit briefly.

From September 8 to 10, the fabled French fashion house is taking over a diner in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, and transforming it into the Lucky Chance Diner.

The Chanel-themed space celebrates the launch of the maison's Chance Eau Fraiche eau de parfum, and will be located on the corner of Wythe and North Street, at 225 Wythe Avenue.

Formerly home to Wythe Diner from 1968 to 1988, and later the Cafe de la Esquina, the diner is already part of Williamsburg lore. For the Chanel takeover, the traditional metal diner will be decked out in tones of pale mint and light pink, inspired by the scent.

The interior of the Chanel diner in Brooklyn is decorated with bottles of the new fragrance. Photo: Chanel

Chance Eau Fraiche is the latest from Chanel's perfumer, Olivier Polge, and builds on the famous Chance scent that launched in the 2000s. Described as “a deeper interpretation of the floral-sparkling fragrance”, the new arrival blends notes of teak wood and zesty citron with a heart of jasmine. Like other Chance scents, it will arrive in the distinctive circular bottle.

To immerse visitors in Chanel’s perfume universe, visitors at the free-to-attend event are invited to sit at a booth and peruse a menu filled with perfumes, to be taken on an interactive journey of discovery.

Chanel's Chance perfume has inspired the decoration of the diner in Brooklyn. Photo Chanel

They can admire the shelves filled with the famous circular bottle, before being guided to the back room to enjoy a Chanel vending machine and play lawn games. There will be a human-sized perfume bottle to be photographed alongside, and a window for dispensing perfume purchases.

While the traditional diner fare of burgers and fries will be off the menu, visitors will be able to nibble on ice cream and small bites, while taking in the interior details such as double-C clock and napkin holders.

Afterwards, guests can take a short stroll to Chanel’s latest beauty and perfume store, which opened earlier in the summer, located nearby on North 6th Street.

Walk-in visitors will be welcome; however, guests are advised to book in advance on Chanel's website to ensure a slot.