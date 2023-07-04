Chanel haute couture show takes viewers on journey through luxurious French wardrobe

On the banks of the Seine, with the Eiffel Tower in the background, Chanel's creative director Virginie Viard delivered her vision of Parisian chic.

The Haute Couture Week show was opened by long-time friend of the house model Caroline de Maigret, who wore a tailored coat and took the chic audience on a journey through the different facets of a French woman's wardrobe.

French model Caroline de Maigret opens the Chanel haute-couture autumn/winter 2023-2024 presentation. AFP

Watched by a crowd that included Vanessa Paradis, Kendrick Lamar, Lupita Nyong'o and Charlotte Casiraghi, the looks conveyed a breezy lightness that spoke of the modern woman.

Forget heavy formality, this collection is about pieces that can be worn during the day as well as at night, garments that are at once light, airy and effortless.

Charlotte Casiraghi, Kendrick Lamar, Vanessa Paradis and Lupita Nyong'o attend the Chanel haute couture show. Getty Images

Rich sequin work swept past on a lightly belted chiffon top and skirt, and as a simple top worn with wide-legged trousers.

A statement red look was accessorised with a black dog and many models carried baskets of flowers.

The house tweed arrived shot through with iridescence as a long jacket sculpted into the waist and a tidy knee-length skirt.

Airy skirts were paired with mismatched tops and long scarves draped around necks. On other models, scarves were worn around heads, offering a 1970s touch.

To close, the featured a series of flowing, chiffon looks in soft grey and all black, as worn by American model Quannah Chasinghorse. The final look, however, was a fresh midi-length modern bridal design, complete with a veil, satin Mary Jane pumps, ruffled neckline and bow detail.

The crowd jumped to its feet in applause, joined by the tourists on the opposite bank. Without a doubt, this was Viand's most effortless show to date. Aimed at women's needs over headlines, the collection is elegant, sophisticated and oh so wearable.