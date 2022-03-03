Dubai Property of the Week: Dh48m Le Reve penthouse is the Marina's 'most luxurious'

There is no doubt that the UAE is home to some spectacular properties. From penthouse apartments to plush villas with sprawling gardens and incredible pools, it’s a real estate haven.

Each week, The National showcases some of the finest homes on offer in its Property of the Week. Here, we take a closer look at a penthouse in Dubai Marina's Le Reve tower.

The key details

This six-bedroom, seven-bathroom home covers a full floor of the 52-storey Le Reve. It has views out across to Ain Dubai on Bluewaters Island and over Palm Jumeirah.

It comes with a custom built Hacker kitchen, a state of the art Dolby Atmos cinema, a white lacquer library and is in walking distance of the beach.

The building comes with a temperature-controlled rooftop pool, landscaped gardens designed by Andrew Pfeiffer, and a cutting-edge technology fitness centre designed by tennis star Roger Federer.

It is on the market with Knight Frank for Dh48 million.

The view from La Reve tower in Dubai Marina

What's the story?

Dubai Marina isn't short of choice when it comes to finding a swanky apartment to live in that has gorgeous views out to sea.

But among the high rises and twinkling lights, buyers with a big budget will find, like anywhere really, that there can be quite a difference in the standard of each tower.

There's luxury — and then there's super luxury, and that's where Le Reve comes in.

Read more Dh130m 13-bedroom villa is biggest for sale on Palm Jumeirah

The residence has units spanning from 6,100 to 18,400 square feet, so it's anything but a tower which has had as many apartments as possible squeezed in to maximise the number of tenants. Especially when it only has a total of 80 apartments.

At 689 feet high, it is somewhat dwarfed by its near neighbours, but its front row spot means the views out into the Arabian Gulf are unobstructed.

Inside, the upgrades include Hermes, Pierre Frey curtains, Thassos marble, ebony architrave and Portoro wood side tables.

All looks smart and sophisticated with generously filled rooms that don't feel cluttered. The pale furnishings are offset by dark wood features, while the bathrooms are a bit more jazzy with the choice of marble.

What the broker says ...

Dubai Marina has many penthouses — why this one?

Since its launch, Le Reve has been considered the ultimate in super prime luxury, security and privacy in the marina.

Which Marina tower is considered to be the most luxury?

Le Reve, without a doubt.

How much has been spent on the interior of this apartment?

The owner prefers not to say an amount, but this full floor has been remodelled completely, to the highest of standards and with immaculate taste. There is nothing of this quality in the Marina.

What’s with the motorbikes?

Owner’s passion, not for sale with the penthouse!

- Anne Ogilvie, associate partner, Knight Frank