'From the tip of RAK down to Abu Dhabi': a call for the whole of the UAE to clap at 8pm on Thursday night

Abu Dhabi resident Louisa Bishop, 42, is hoping that people across the UAE will come together at 8pm tonight “to applaud the incredible work of everyone putting their own safety on the line on a daily basis to keep this country safe”.

Residents in areas such as Dubai Marina, Bur Dubai, JLT and Reem Island first took to their balconies on Saturday, March 21, to show gratitude for essential workers, from those in hospitals to the delivery drivers making sure people receive essential items.

And while this has become a regular occurrence in some communities across the UAE, there has yet to be a countrywide chorus of claps showing recognition of those who continue to toil as the rest of us have retreated to the safety of our homes, says Bishop.

Residents cheering from their balcony on Wednesday, March 25 in Al Mankhool. Pawan Singh / Bur Dubai

"I realised that there were many communities here doing claps on a nightly basis but that we had not united as a nation to applaud together.

"I feel it is important in these unprecedented times to show our appreciation and thanks as a nation. From the tip of Ras Al Khaimah down to Abu Dhabi, let us give everyone a thankful applause and unite as one.

"I know it brings joy and hope to many and it is so inspiring to watch communities and the country come together as one while maintaining social distance," Bishop told The National.

The British national, who lives on Saadiyat Island, has been spreading the word on social media, using the hashtag #uaeunitedasoneapplause. "These are unknown times for all of us and for most of us living here this is our adopted country," she says.

“The UAE has acted swiftly, and thanks to its continued effort we are all a little bit safer. So, this Thursday let us stand together as a nation to celebrate this and thank them for all their hard work and continued effort in this fight."

From London to Beirut and New York to New Delhi, people across the world have been uniting to show their gratitude for the efforts of frontline workers.

On Sunday, April 5, lights were switched off across India as people lit candles and lamps for nine minutes, as part of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "9pm for 9 minutes" initiative, asking the nation for a show of solidarity and resolve in fighting against the coronavirus.

Bollywood actors Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, along with their daughter Aaradhya, clap from atop a residential building to thank essential service providers during a one-day curfew imposed in Mumbai. AFP

People from all walks of life were spotted taking part in the collective countrywide gesture – from businessmen (including Mukhesh Ambani, known as the richest man in the country), to film and sports personalities and rickshaw drivers.

In the UK, thousands of people have shown their appreciation of NHS workers by clapping and sending messages out via social media, including members of the royal family.

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton posted a video of their children clapping on Twitter, with a note saying: "To all the doctors, nurses, carers, GPs, pharmacists, volunteers and other NHS staff working tirelessly to help those affected by Covid-19: thank you."

The biog Nickname: Mama Nadia to children, staff and parents Education: Bachelors degree in English Literature with Social work from UAE University As a child: Kept sweets on the window sill for workers, set aside money to pay for education of needy families Holidays: Spends most of her days off at Senses often with her family who describe the centre as part of their life too

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

You might also like Bill Gates: How the world can end the coronavirus pandemic

Company profile Date started: December 24, 2018 Founders: Omer Gurel, chief executive and co-founder and Edebali Sener, co-founder and chief technology officer Based: Dubai Media City Number of employees: 42 (34 in Dubai and a tech team of eight in Ankara, Turkey) Sector: ConsumerTech and FinTech Cashflow: Almost $1 million a year Funding: Series A funding of $2.5m with Series B plans for May 2020

Quick pearls of wisdom Focus on gratitude: And do so deeply, he says. "Think of one to three things a day that you're grateful for. It needs to be specific, too, don't just say 'air.' Really think about it. If you're grateful for, say, what your parents have done for you, that will motivate you to do more for the world." Know how to fight: Shetty married his wife, Radhi, three years ago (he met her in a meditation class before he went off and became a monk). He says they've had to learn to respect each other's "fighting styles" – he's a talk it-out-immediately person, while she needs space to think. "When you're having an argument, remember, it's not you against each other. It's both of you against the problem. When you win, they lose. If you're on a team you have to win together."

MATCH INFO Fixture: Ukraine v Portugal, Monday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: BeIN Sports

The National Archives, Abu Dhabi Founded over 50 years ago, the National Archives collects valuable historical material relating to the UAE, and is the oldest and richest archive relating to the Arabian Gulf. Much of the material can be viewed on line at the Arabian Gulf Digital Archive - https://www.agda.ae/en

PREMIER LEAGUE STATS Romelu Lukaku's goalscoring statistics in the Premier League

PREMIER LEAGUE STATS Romelu Lukaku's goalscoring statistics in the Premier League

PREMIER LEAGUE STATS Romelu Lukaku's goalscoring statistics in the Premier League

PREMIER LEAGUE STATS Romelu Lukaku's goalscoring statistics in the Premier League

PREMIER LEAGUE STATS Romelu Lukaku's goalscoring statistics in the Premier League

PREMIER LEAGUE STATS Romelu Lukaku's goalscoring statistics in the Premier League

PREMIER LEAGUE STATS Romelu Lukaku's goalscoring statistics in the Premier League

PREMIER LEAGUE STATS Romelu Lukaku's goalscoring statistics in the Premier League

PREMIER LEAGUE STATS Romelu Lukaku's goalscoring statistics in the Premier League

PREMIER LEAGUE STATS Romelu Lukaku's goalscoring statistics in the Premier League

PREMIER LEAGUE STATS Romelu Lukaku's goalscoring statistics in the Premier League

PREMIER LEAGUE STATS Romelu Lukaku's goalscoring statistics in the Premier League

PREMIER LEAGUE STATS Romelu Lukaku's goalscoring statistics in the Premier League

PREMIER LEAGUE STATS Romelu Lukaku's goalscoring statistics in the Premier League

PREMIER LEAGUE STATS Romelu Lukaku's goalscoring statistics in the Premier League

