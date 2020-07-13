From mushroom to guacamole: Meet Dr Ice, the Dubai man reinventing traditional ice cream flavours

Gorgonzola, mushroom, guacamole, tomato chilli, courgette and coriander. Together, they sound like ingredients in a rather unusual salad. But these are actually some of the ice cream flavours found in Dubai resident Vasco Valenca de Sousa's freezer.

The Portuguese national, who moved to the UAE in 2013, has more than 30 years of experience as a food engineer, earning him the nickname Dr Ice. In fact, his experience in research and development in ice cream has led him to work with some of the biggest names in the industry. He spent more than 20 years with Unilever, during which, he was part of the team behind the world-famous Magnum ice cream bar.

Sousa moved to the UAE when one of his clients asked him to join as a consultant. Since then, he has worked with a number of well-known brands in the region, including Kwality, Jelly Belly and Magnolia Bakery, for which he has developed ice cream flavours. Recently, he worked on the vegan range launched by low-calorie ice cream company The Brooklyn Creamery.

While most people might not appreciate having to bring their work home, Sousa can't seem to get enough of it. The food engineer is constantly thinking up creative new flavours, and his need to experiment finally led him to create what he has nicknamed the "Ice Cave" – a space within his kitchen, filled with ice cream-making equipment. It is here that he experiments with flavours ranging from unique to just plain bizarre.

“I’m a social guy, I like having friends over. Sometimes, when I invite people, we discuss what kind of ice cream we would like to have. If I have the ingredients, I start the preparation immediately, and then after the meal, when everybody is socialising, I whip up that ice cream and serve it to my guests,” he says. The entire process takes about an hour.

“Most of them think it’s crazy that I do this for a living,” he adds. “Many have asked me how much I had to pay to get this job!”

Vasco Valenca de Sousa, seen here preparing a buckwheat cinnamon ice cream. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Some of the eccentric flavours he has created include the aforementioned vegetable medley. The savoury ice cream flavours of mushroom, guacamole, Gorgonzola and tomato chilli, can be combined, spread on toast, and enjoyed as a starter. Other flavours he has created include Parmesan, ketchup, and buckwheat and cinnamon.

Sousa says that it was a love for the sweet stuff that led to this offbeat career. With a sweet tooth from a young age, he dreamt of working in the food and beverage industry. However, since his father was a pediatrician, he contemplated a career in the medical field before realising that his passion lay with food. He completed a course, and, as he puts it, “was lucky” to be picked up by Unilever for its ice cream division.

Today, Sousa credits his food engineering experience with helping him create such eccentric flavours. “Food engineering is about understanding ingredients in a more detailed way. While a chef deals with fine-tuning the flavour of a dish to make it appealing, a food engineer needs to understand how ingredients react with one another, how they react to the outside environment. It’s a more scientific approach, and that’s why I can build the recipes inside my brain, because I can figure out what kinds of ingredients will work well together.

Vasco Valenca de Sousa scoops out some of his Tomato and chilli ice cream. Chris Whiteoak / The National

“Creating that perfect ice cream is about finding the right balance in texture and flavour,” he adds. “In the end, I need to be pleased with the final product to the point where I can’t find anything around me that tastes better."

That being said, taste can be a relative thing, and flavour profiles vary from country to country. In the Middle East, some local flavours that are popular include dates and nuts (such as pistachio), while deserts combining baklava and Umm Ali always yield interesting results, he says.

Quote In the end, I need to be pleased with the final product to the point where I can't find anything around me that tastes better

“This is a very open-minded region for new flavours,” says Sousa. “Dubai is an innovation jewel. People here are ready to experiment with new things from all over the world. I’ve introduced flavours like dates and chocolate in the past and it has worked very well.”

Meanwhile, his mantra for the time being is to keep on experimenting, and to take up new adventures. With the recipe for traditional ice cream already being tried and perfected, Sousa has now set his sights on a new challenge – to make ice creams that are "healthier".

“The world is changing,” he says. “Nowadays, you have more people who count calories, and this drives demand in a different way.”

Changing consumer demands is also what led him to work with The Brooklyn Creamery to develop its new vegan range, made using coconut milk and almond milk. “My goal was to create an ice cream that’s so indulgent and creamy that people don’t even notice that it is vegan.”

How to book Call DHA on 800342 Once you are registered, you will receive a confirmation text message Present the SMS and your Emirates ID at the centre

Going grey? A stylist's advice If you’re going to go grey, a great style, well-cared for hair (in a sleek, classy style, like a bob), and a young spirit and attitude go a long way, says Maria Dowling, founder of the Maria Dowling Salon in Dubai.

First-round leaderbaord -5 C Conners (Can) -3 B Koepka (US), K Bradley (US), V Hovland (Nor), A Wise (US), S Horsfield (Eng), C Davis (Aus); -2 C Morikawa (US), M Laird (Sco), C Tringale (US) Selected others: -1 P Casey (Eng), R Fowler (US), T Hatton (Eng) Level B DeChambeau (US), J Rose (Eng) +1 L Westwood (Eng), J Spieth (US) +3 R McIlroy (NI) +4 D Johnson (US)

TOP 5 DRIVERS 2019 1 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, 10 wins 387 points 2 Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, 4 wins, 314 points 3 Max Verstappen, Red Bull, 3 wins, 260 points 4 Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 2 wins, 249 points 5 Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, 1 win, 230 points

Gulf Under 19s Pools A – Dubai College, Deira International School, Al Ain Amblers, Warriors

Results Men's finals 45kg:Duc Le Hoang (VIE) beat Zolfi Amirhossein (IRI) points 29-28. 48kg: Naruephon Chittra (THA) beat Joseph Vanlalhruaia (IND) TKO round 2. 51kg: Sakchai Chamchit (THA) beat Salam Al Suwaid (IRQ) TKO round 1. ​​​​​​​54kg: Veerasak Senanue (THA) beat Huynh Hoang Phi (VIE) 30-25. 57kg: Almaz Sarsembekov (KAZ) beat Tak Chuen Suen (MAC) RSC round 3. 60kg: Yerkanat Ospan (KAZ) beat Ibrahim Bilal (UAE) 30-27. 63.5kg: Abil Galiyev (KAZ) beat Nouredine Samir (UAE) 29-28. 67kg: Narin Wonglakhon (THA) beat Mohammed Mardi (UAE) 29-28. 71kg: Amine El Moatassime (UAE) w/o Shaker Al Tekreeti (IRQ). 75kg:​​​​​​​ Youssef Abboud (LBN) w/o Ayoob Saki (IRI). 81kg: Ilyass Habibali (UAE) beat Khaled Tarraf (LBN) 29-28. 86kg: Ali Takaloo (IRI) beat Emil Umayev (KAZ) 30-27. 91kg: Hamid Reza Kordabadi (IRI) beat Mohamad Osaily (LBN) RSC round 1. 91-plus kg: Mohammadrezapoor Shirmohammad (IRI) beat Abdulla Hasan (IRQ) 30-27. Women's finals 45kg: Somruethai Siripathum (THA) beat Ha Huu Huynh (VIE) 30-27. 48kg: Thanawan Thongduang (THA) beat Colleen Saddi (PHI) 30-27. 51kg: Wansawang Srila Or (THA) beat Thuy Phuong Trieu (VIE) 29-28. 54kg: Ruchira Wongsriwo (THA) beat Zeinab Khatoun (LBN) 30-26. 57kg: Sara Idriss (LBN) beat Zahra Nasiri Bargh (IRI) 30-27. 60kg: Kaewrudee Kamtakrapoom (THA) beat Sedigheh Hajivand (IRI) TKO round 2. 63.5kg: Nadiya Moghaddam (IRI) w/o Reem Al Issa (JOR).

THE SPECS Engine: 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder Transmission: Constant Variable (CVT) Power: 141bhp Torque: 250Nm Price: Dh64,500 On sale: Now

Where to donate in the UAE The Emirates Charity Portal You can donate to several registered charities through a "donation catalogue". The use of the donation is quite specific, such as buying a fan for a poor family in Niger for Dh130. The General Authority of Islamic Affairs & Endowments The site has an e-donation service accepting debit card, credit card or e-Dirham, an electronic payment tool developed by the Ministry of Finance and First Abu Dhabi Bank. Al Noor Special Needs Centre You can donate online or order Smiles n' Stuff products handcrafted by Al Noor students. The centre publishes a wish list of extras needed, starting at Dh500. Beit Al Khair Society Beit Al Khair Society has the motto "From – and to – the UAE," with donations going towards the neediest in the country. Its website has a list of physical donation sites, but people can also contribute money by SMS, bank transfer and through the hotline 800-22554. Dar Al Ber Society Dar Al Ber Society, which has charity projects in 39 countries, accept cash payments, money transfers or SMS donations. Its donation hotline is 800-79. Dubai Cares Dubai Cares provides several options for individuals and companies to donate, including online, through banks, at retail outlets, via phone and by purchasing Dubai Cares branded merchandise. It is currently running a campaign called Bookings 2030, which allows people to help change the future of six underprivileged children and young people. Emirates Airline Foundation Those who travel on Emirates have undoubtedly seen the little donation envelopes in the seat pockets. But the foundation also accepts donations online and in the form of Skywards Miles. Donated miles are used to sponsor travel for doctors, surgeons, engineers and other professionals volunteering on humanitarian missions around the world. Emirates Red Crescent On the Emirates Red Crescent website you can choose between 35 different purposes for your donation, such as providing food for fasters, supporting debtors and contributing to a refugee women fund. It also has a list of bank accounts for each donation type. Gulf for Good Gulf for Good raises funds for partner charity projects through challenges, like climbing Kilimanjaro and cycling through Thailand. This year's projects are in partnership with Street Child Nepal, Larchfield Kids, the Foundation for African Empowerment and SOS Children's Villages. Since 2001, the organisation has raised more than $3.5 million (Dh12.8m) in support of over 50 children's charities. Noor Dubai Foundation Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched the Noor Dubai Foundation a decade ago with the aim of eliminating all forms of preventable blindness globally. You can donate Dh50 to support mobile eye camps by texting the word "Noor" to 4565 (Etisalat) or 4849 (du).

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan's father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood's most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry's blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the "angry young man" for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man's "hero" as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father's oeuvre. Thanks dad.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country's most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

How to become a Boglehead Bogleheads follow simple investing philosophies to build their wealth and live better lives. Just follow these steps. • Spend less than you earn and save the rest. You can do this by earning more, or being frugal. Better still, do both. • Invest early, invest often. It takes time to grow your wealth on the stock market. The sooner you begin, the better. • Choose the right level of risk. Don't gamble by investing in get-rich-quick schemes or high-risk plays. Don't play it too safe, either, by leaving long-term savings in cash. • Diversify. Do not keep all your eggs in one basket. Spread your money between different companies, sectors, markets and asset classes such as bonds and property. • Keep charges low. The biggest drag on investment performance is all the charges you pay to advisers and active fund managers. • Keep it simple. Complexity is your enemy. You can build a balanced, diversified portfolio with just a handful of ETFs. • Forget timing the market. Nobody knows where share prices will go next, so don't try to second-guess them. • Stick with it. Do not sell up in a market crash. Use the opportunity to invest more at the lower price.

