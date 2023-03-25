Dubai restaurants and chefs share classic recipes (and twists) in Ramadan food guide

Ten seasoned and up-and-coming chefs in Dubai have shared their unique takes on classic Ramadan recipes, from a stir-fried Emirati ouzi to an Arabic coffee choux pastry.

Ramadan Recipes Guide, an initiative by Brand Dubai now in its fourth year, features 30 iftar and suhoor recipes for every day of Ramadan.

The campaign aims to celebrate the city's “culinary diversity and unique cultural blend”, says Fatma Almulla, city brand executive at Brand Dubai.

While past editions of the guide only featured recipes from restaurants and cafes, this year Brand Dubai has tapped 10 of the city's most popular chefs.

The dishes in this year's guide draw influences from different cuisines including Emirati, Italian, Mexican and Scandinavian. Healthier foods are also showcased, as well as recipes for those who are vegetarian or have gluten intolerance.

Some of the chefs and their Ramadan dishes featured this year include Izu Ani, who shares his recipe for harissa prawns. Ani is the man behind some of the most popular restaurants in Dubai including Gaia, La Maison Ani and Alaya.

From left, chefs Karim Bourgi; Shaheen; and Izu Ani. Photos: Karim Bourgi, BBC, Izu Ani

Saud Al Matrooshi, the executive chef of Emirates Flight Catering, is also part of the guide, sharing his recipe for the aforementioned riff on Emirati ouzi. Al Matrooshi is responsible for developing Arabic dishes for the airline's in-flight services. He also heads the company's Emirati Kitchen Catering division.

Representing Iraqi cuisine with modern sensibilities, chef Shaheen shares how to make his version of beef stroganoff. The celebrity chef, who joined UK cooking show MasterChef in 2020, owns a restaurant in Dubai called Yaba, which showcases his take on Iraqi food.

Chef Karim Bourgi shows off his dessert expertise with his recipe for chocolate flan. He was named Mena's Best Pastry Chef by the World's 50 Best organisation this year.

Emirati spotlight

The guide also prominently showcases Emirati talent.

Amna Al Hashemi, who owns Mitts and Tray restaurant, which has two outlets in Dubai, is included. She studied pastry cooking and baking as well as nutrition at the International Centre for Culinary Arts. For the guide, Al Hashemi shares her recipe for a khabeesa trifle.

Chef Mohammad Al Banna's recipe for thareed lamb rib chops is also part of the guide, as well as Arabic coffee choux pastry by chef Maitha Al Warshaw and coconut sago, mango mousse and passion fruit trifle by chef Arwa Lootah.

Self-taught Emirati cook Sumaya Obaid shares her recipe for Moroccan chicken olives with lemon. Rising stars Abdulrahman and Maitha Al Hashmi, also known as “The Twin Emirati Chefs”, share their date meatball with herbal labneh recipe.

Morrocan chicken olives with lemon. Photo: Brand Dubai

Recipes from restaurants

Ten restaurants are taking part in the guide this year, with each of them sharing two iftar and suhoor ideas, to complete the 30-day recipes list.

Bait Maryam, led by Mena's Best Female Chef 2023 Salam Dakkak, is one of them. The Middle Eastern restaurant is part of Michelin’s Bib Gourmand category. For the guide, she shares how to make aubergine fattah and halawet el jibn.

Other restaurants participating include Terra Eatery, TBK, Fat Uncle, The Bread Basket and Maria Bonita, sharing recipes for an array of dishes such as sourdough Emirati qirs, almond coconut basbousa with cream and no-bake rutab custard casserole.