Valentine's Day in Abu Dhabi and where to celebrate with dinner, drinks and deals

Abu Dhabi restaurants are gearing up for Valentine's Day, as couples look for romantic meals to celebrate the day.

Here are some of the best deals in the capital.

Paradiso

The Yas Bay venue is offering a three-course menu featuring French and Italian specialities.

On the menu is a gnocchi appetiser with black truffle, Parmesan cream and castle Franco radicchio; shellfish cacciucco with squid ink rice for mains; and tiramisu with grapefruit marmalade plus rose and orange sorbet for dessert.

The package includes a pair of complimentary welcome drinks.

February 14; Noon-11pm; Dh450 per couple; Yas Island; 050 437 2869

Talea by Antonio Guida

The Michelin-starred restaurant at Emirates Palace has prepared a five-course set menu.

Dishes include oyster with champagne sauce and smoked potato; risotto with raspberry and herbs cream; citrus-flavoured St Pierre and herb bread; veal tenderloin with kale and black truffle; and coconut mousse with chocolate cream, strawberry puree and rose.

February 14; 6.30pm-11pm; Dh700 per person; Corniche road; 02 690 9000

Osmo

Osmo is hosting a six-course dinner on its terrace. Photo: Osmo

A six-course dinner and live entertainment await guests at this Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island lounge.

The menu, created by executive chef Daniel Zschaetzsch, includes chicken chorizo, baked camembert, creamy Maine potato chowder and gambas al ajillo (garlic prawns). For dessert, a selection of fruit, cherry macaroons, chocolate fondant and lychee ice cream will be served.

Couples will receive glasses of bubbly or Valentine's Day-themed mocktails, in addition to complimentary red roses and chocolate macaroons.

February 14; 7pm-midnight; Dh550 per couple; Yas Island; 052 547 6318

Coya

The Peruvian restaurant is serving a Valentine's Day dessert platter (Dh132) of rhubarb mousse, strawberry chocolate ice cream, yoghurt marquise, assorted sorbets, chocolate ganache, fresh red fruits and candied petals. A themed cocktail, rose and lychee pisco sour (Dh70), will also be available.

February 14; Noon-4:30pm, 6:30pm-1am; The Galleria Al Maryah Island; 02 306 7000

Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort

Guests can request a private dining experience. Photo: Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island

Guests at the hotel can opt to transform their rooms or suites into a private dining spot, with a specially curated menu. Dishes include chilled seafood, black Angus beef tenderloin with glazed baby vegetables and grilled wild sea bass.

February 14; All day; Dh850 per couple; Saadiyat Island; 02 811 4342

The Foundry

The steakhouse at Southern Sun is serving a five-course dinner for Valentine's Day.

On the menu is an amuse bouche of seared scallops followed by a starter of burrata with marinated cherry tomatoes, grapes, pomegranate, basil and rocket. Main courses include roasted sea bass with saffron, tagliatelle and chorizo; and oven-baked chicken stuffed with ricotta, sun-dried tomato, roasted figs and baby carrots.

Rounding off the dinner is a heart of chocolate and pistachio sliced cake with lemon cream. The package includes soft beverages, tea and coffee.

February 14; 6pm-10:30; Dh350 per couple; Al Mina Street; 02 818 4888

Niri

Niri's Valentine's Day menu is curated by sushi master Yasuyuki Takemoto. Photo: Niri

The Japanese restaurant is serving a five-course menu curated by head chef and sushi master Yasuyuki Takemoto.

Starters include corn tempura, mushroom miso soup and sea bass. For mains, a whole grilled sea bream or sesame beef will be served, in addition to steamed clams with lemongrass and fresh ginger, as well as mushroom fried rice. Dessert is chocolate souffle and pistachio cheesecake.

February 14; Noon-11pm; Dh375 per person; Mamsha Al Saadiyat; 02 546 8886

Hakkasan

Hakkasan is serving a three-course dinner. Photo: Hakkasan

A three-course set menu is on offer at the Michelin-starred Cantonese restaurant at Emirates Palace.

King crab salad will be served to start, followed by a special Valentine's Day dim sum and jasmine tea-smoked chicken with crystallised rose petals. Mains include charcoal grilled grouper, golden prawns with corn, seasonal vegetables and Wagyu fried rice. Dessert is raspberry souffle with hibiscus ice cream.

February 14; 6:30pm-11pm; Dh498 per person for groups of two or more; Corniche road; 02 690 9000

Acres Grill House

A four-course dinner and live jazz music await here.

Dishes include baked cheese tart, grilled Wagyu fillet, Alaskan king crab, lemon and lime sorbet and rose truffle mousse. Food-only or drinks packages are available.

February 14; from 5pm; from Dh 399 per couple; Yas Acres Golf & Country Club; 02 208 7331

