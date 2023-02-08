Inside the new-look At.mosphere, Dubai's highest restaurant on floor 122 of Burj Khalifa

It’s been six months since Dubai’s highest restaurant, At.mosphere, closed its doors for a much-needed refresh, and it’s now ready to show off the results.

The lift up to Burj Khalifa’s 123rd floor is filled with the same familiar sensation of popping eardrums, but when the doors open, everything feels new.

The reception area at At.mosphere features dark wood and gold accents. Photo: At.mosphere

A refreshed reception area, at the bottom of At.mosphere’s grand spiral staircase, features mosaicked floors, gold accents mixed with dark wood, and botanical-themed wallpaper — bridging the key design elements that run through the restaurant and lounge on either side.

To the left, the more relaxed lounge area has undergone a complete overhaul. Gone are the dark wood tables, beige leather chairs and brown carpets and in their place, pink floral wall panels, a central bar with a crystal chandelier ceiling overhead, and teal cushioned chairs pulled up at grey marble tables.

To the back of the bar, a circular hole in the wall offers a glimpse at a discreetly positioned DJ, who spins a soundtrack that provides a cool vibe without overpowering. A separate smoking lounge features mirrored ceilings, green floral wallpaper, and towering Birds of Paradise plants, continuing the lounge’s botanical theme.

The updated bar menu features light bites and sharing dishes, albeit not your average bar fare. On the menu, expect billionaire sliders, braised wild mushroom and oysters on ice. Behind the bar, mixologists are offering theatrical creations, designed to be photographed.

The lounge area now features plush blue seating with botanical accents. Photo: At.mosphere

Back through the reception area, visitors looking for a more formal fine-dining experience will find an updated restaurant and dining room. White-clothed tables line the floor-to-ceiling windows at the room’s parameter, while larger square tables fill the centre of the room.

The restaurant’s design is sleek and classic, with dark wood, burgundy and midnight blue accents throughout, with low lighting adding to the intimate vibe. A large square bar sits at the restaurant’s entrance, while at the back on the room, a private dining space can accommodate large private parties, who want to make the most of At.mosphere’s views.

The French-inspired menu is set to change regularly, working with seasonal ingredients, but expect the likes of foie gras, sea bass served with caviar and yuzu foam, and A5 Wagyu ribs Rossini.

The restaurant has had a contemporary update, with burgundy and midnight blue themes running throughout. Photo: At.mosphere

“The reopening of At.mosphere is a momentous occasion for us all,” said Mark Kirby, head of Emaar Hospitality. “Our aim was to redesign the concept to create something truly fascinating and we believe we have achieved this and more.

“The elegant interiors, unbeatable views and cuisine all combine to create a remarkable venue, worthy of its prime location in the iconic Burj Khalifa. We look forward to welcoming guests back to experience the new and improved At.mosphere and partake in an elevated level of fine dining brilliance like nowhere else in the city.”