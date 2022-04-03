Proudly from Dubai: Ramadan recipes guide from UAE chefs launches online

A host of chefs in the UAE have contributed recipes to a digital cookbook to mark the start of Ramadan 2022.

Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, has partnered with restaurants and cafes in its Proudly from Dubai network to launch the third edition of the Ramadan Recipes Guide.

The book, which gives readers the chance to recreate top restaurant dishes in the comfort of their home, features more than 30 recipes for 30 days of the holy month.

The recipes, contributed by 13 outlets, have been designed to be simple to prepare. The dishes span several cuisines, including Mediterranean, Emirati, Moroccan, Indian, French and Italian, and can be useful for iftar and suhoor, encompassing everything from starters to desserts and drinks. It also includes vegan and gluten-free options for those with dietary restrictions.

“The guide is an annual initiative that seeks to not only inspire culinary creativity and share the joy of the holy month, but also support home-grown businesses expand their customer base and connect with Dubai’s food-loving community in innovative ways,” said Shaima Al Suwaidi, city branding manager at Brand Dubai.

Participating outlets include Butter Dessert Salon, Orfali Bros Bistro, Caya, Krave, Neighbors Cafe and Mirzam Chocolate, to name a few.

Asma restaurant, for example, has contributed a simple date salad, made with spinach, rucola, feta cheese, almonds, honey and, of course, dates.

From Caya, there’s a lemon chicken dish with tzatziki dip, while Krave offers a chicken tikka with saffron rice.

Indian street food spot Mohalla has avocado papdi chaat, and Neighbors contributes grilled salmon with marinated fennel.

For dessert, Mirzam brings dark chocolate brownies to the table, while Caya offers a mango cheesecake recipe and Butter gives its own take on muhalabiyeh with the flavours of pomegranate.

As for drinks, Mirzam gives its recipe for a perfect hot chocolate, as Mohalla tells us how to make its Casablanca mocktail, with dates, honey, turmeric, cinnamon and lime juice.

To read the full guide, click here.

