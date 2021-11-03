Balkan favourite 21grams added to Time Out Market Dubai’s line-up

There’s good news for fans of 21grams’ famed komplet egg and phyllo pies. The dishes will be available at Time Out Market Dubai as the popular Balkan bakery and deli opens at the venue on Friday.

The launch will make it the 18th home-grown brand to join the food hall's line-up of vendors, which include Masti, BB Social Dining, Vietnamese Foodies, Pickl, Brix Dessert Bar by 3fils and Reif Japanese Kushiyaki.

The Balkan restaurant is known for its innovative spins on classic family recipes, and visitors will soon be able to experience this first hand, with head chef Urosh Mitrasinovic at the helm.

On the menu will be the restaurant's signature all-day breakfast favourites including the Balkan breakfast and komplet egg, three different phyllo pie options – goat’s cheese, beef bacon and honey, spinach and pulled beef – alongside deli small plates such as ajvar, urnebes and hummus of the day.

Stasha Toncev, owner of 21grams, says they are thrilled to join Time Out Market Dubai's lineup. Photo: ITP Media Group

Guests can also tuck into Greek salad, fasolia (bean) salad and the farmer’s salad, comprising chicken breast, crispy beef bacon, aged kashkaval cheese, cured egg yolk and yoghurt dressing. For meat lovers, there will be a cold cuts platter of beef prosciutto, spicy beef pepperoni, aged kashkaval, feta cheese, honey spice mixed nuts, grapes, strawberries and figs.

Stasha Toncev, owner of 21grams, says that they’re thrilled to join the line-up. "The market allows us to explore a new area of the city and further grow our community, bringing our unique brand of soul food to a diverse, global audience.

“21grams holds a special place in the hearts of many and we’re excited to share some familiar favourites and new dishes with our blossoming circle of food lovers” she says.

The original restaurant closed in April 2020 owing to the pandemic, but reopened later in the year with a “new point of view”. It is currently in the process of moving to a new venue, located on the second floor of Meyan Mall, and is scheduled to open in a few weeks. In the meantime, fans will be able to sample some of its offerings over at Time Out Market Dubai.