Ferrari switches lanes into fashion: carmaker reveals debut clothing collection with runway show at Italian factory

The collection, which features pieces for men and women, has a 'haute-couture touch' according to its designer

Ferrari on Sunday rolled out its first in-house fashion collection, offering fans of the brand and its supercars a touch of "couture" within a contemporary clothing range.

The launch marks a major step in Ferrari's new brand strategy, one of its biggest investments outside the car business, which the company wants to account for around 10 per cent of its profits in seven to 10 years.

Ferrari's plans to extend its brand also include a new restaurant in home town Maranello in northern Italy with Michelin-starred chef Massimo Bottura.

The fashions, by creative director and former Armani designer Rocco Iannone, were on show at the Ferrari plant in Maranello, with a catwalk set up on the assembly line for the Prancing Horse V12 sports cars, such as the new 812 Competizione.

MARANELLO, ITALY - JUNE 13: Mica Argañaraz walks the runway at the fashion debut of the first co-ed Ferrari collection at Ferrari Factory on June 13, 2021 in Maranello, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
Mica Arganaraz walks the runway at the fashion debut of the first co-ed Ferrari collection. Getty Images

"We want to attract young people and women," Iannone said. "Our targets are not just those who buy a Ferrari but also those who have awareness of the brand and of its values."

Iannone said he worked hard on fabrics, which include silk, with a printed pattern of Ferrari iconography, and nylon.

"Most of them are high-performance technical fabrics but with a haute-couture touch," he said.

Iannone described the collection as "fluid", with 80 per cent of the fashions designed to appeal to both women and men, with sizes spanning XXXS to XXXL.

"Ferrari is never a nostalgic company, it's always ready to seize the spirit of present and to look at the future," he said.

With prices ranging from around €200 euros ($242) for T-shirts to up to €3,000 euros for top-range coats, the collection has a "luxury" ethos.

Ferrari, however, will not forget its Formula One supporters even though it is cutting back on licence-based merchandising by 50 per cent. The company will still sell hats, cups and T-shirts beloved by fans.

Designer Rocco Iannone accepts applause at the conclusion of the Ferrari women's and men's Spring Summer 2022 collection, in Maranello, Italy, Sunday, June 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
Designer Rocco Iannone walks the runway after the fashion show. AP

"Our offer will preserve its two souls, car buyers and supporters," Ferrari's chief brand diversification officer Nicola Boari said on Sunday.

Ferrari's fashion collection will be on offer mainly online and through the company's official stores in Maranello, Milan and Rome, while further store openings are scheduled in Los Angeles and Miami this year and in China in 2022.

Boari said Ferrari's luxury collection would later expand to include accessories.

"It will be an important area of development."

Published: June 14, 2021 10:34 AM

