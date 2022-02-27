Queen Rania fashion: what the Jordanian royal wore in Abu Dhabi, from Erdem to Gucci

Jordan's Queen Rania visited the UAE this weekend, where she received the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity with her husband, King Abdullah II, during a ceremony on Saturday.

During her visit, she wore two vibrant outfits for the public events, sporting designs by a selection of international designers, including Erdem, Emilia Wickstead, Chloe, Tom Ford and Gucci.

Known for her sharp sense of style, Queen Rania always dresses with an innate elegance and often welcomes colour, flowing fabrics and prints into her wardrobe.

She stepped out in Abu Dhabi for an official engagement on Friday, wearing a 1950s-style black and pink floral dress by Erdem. The luxury label was founded in London by Canadian-Turkish fashion designer Erdem Moralioglu in 2005.

The Gisella button-front midi-dress was paired with Tom Ford metallic leather and mesh pumps, also in black and pink, and a pale pink suede Gucci Dionysus clutch bag.

Queen Rania posted a picture on Instagram of herself with Shamma Al Mazrui, the UAE's Minister of State for Youth Affairs.

“During my trip with His Majesty to the United Arab Emirates today, and in the company of Minister of State for Youth Affairs, Her Excellency Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui. Many thanks to the United Arab Emirates, its wise leadership, and its people for their kind invitation and warm hospitality” said Queen Rania on Instagram.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces bids farewell to King Abdullah II and Queen Rania of Jordan at the Presidential Airport in Abu Dhabi on February 26. Wam

The trip continued on Saturday, when the royal couple received the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity at the Founders Memorial ceremony in the UAE capital.

For the ceremony, she wore a vibrant red wool-crepe midi skirt by Emilia Wickstead with a sharp white shirt with red floral embroidery. The look was completed with a Chloe Mily shoulder bag and nude Salvatore Ferragamo pumps.

"With His Majesty while receiving the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity. I am humbled to share this award with His Majesty King Abdullah II, who embodies the values we celebrate today: tolerance, goodwill, and an unwavering commitment to peace," Queen Rania wrote of the award on Instagram, sharing a selection of images from the event.

"It gives me great pride to accept this award bearing the name of an icon of generosity in the Arab World and beyond, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan."

