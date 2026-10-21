Dubai Fashion Week returns with Ludovic de Saint Sernin, Tarun Tahiliani and regional talent

Dubai Fashion Week returns on Thursday, bringing five days of runway shows and presentations, with a line-up spanning established international names, emerging regional talent and designers making their debuts.

The spring/summer 2027 edition will open in Dubai Design District with Paris-based designer Ludovic de Saint Sernin, whose shimmering, often provocative creations have attracted celebrity fans including Kim Kardashian and Miley Cyrus.

Indian designer Tarun Tahiliani will close the event on October 26, before opening a boutique in Dubai's Jumeirah district, his first outside India.

Designers from Kuwait, Lebanon, Bahrain, Egypt, Palestine, Greece, Colombia and the UAE will present their collections, reflecting Dubai's ambition to connect regional talent with the wider international fashion industry.

International names to watch

Tarun Tahiliani, one of India's most established designerss, will close the event on Monday. Getty Images Show caption: Tarun Tahiliani, one of India's most established designerss,…

One of the biggest draws this season is de Saint Sernin, whose designs have become synonymous with a sensual, body-conscious approach to fashion.

Also showing on the opening day is Kuwaiti designer Yousef Al Jasmi, whose elaborate, crystal-embellished evening wear has become a signature of his label.

Tahiliani, who closes the event, is one of India's most established fashion designers.

Known for blending traditional Indian craftsmanship with western tailoring, he has built a reputation for elaborate occasion wear, particularly his fluid, intricately draped gowns inspired by the sari. His UAE boutique will further strengthen his ties to the region.

Regional talent takes centre stage

A model presents a creation by Lili Blanc at Dubai Fashion Week last year. EPA Show caption: A model presents a creation by Lili Blanc at Dubai Fashion W…

While international names provide some of the biggest draws, Dubai Fashion Week continues to offer a platform for designers from the Middle East and showcases the UAE's developing fashion industry.

Palestinian-Greek designer Nafsika Skourti will present her latest collection on Friday. Known for combining contemporary tailoring with crystal embellishments, her designs bring a distinctive approach to womenswear.

Sunday will see the return of Lebanese label Lili Blanc, alongside the Dubai Fashion Week debuts of Emirati brands Onori and Kuni.

Beyond the main runway

The programme extends beyond traditional ready-to-wear collections.

On Friday, Bahraini label Touchless will present its 3D-printed bags, bringing technology and experimental design into the spotlight. Egyptian eyewear brand Amr Saad will follow with a presentation of its accessories.

Saturday brings a Latin American perspective, with collections from Colombian designers Laura Aparicio, Adriana Capasso and Oda.

The day will also feature a runway show by graduates of FADS Dubai fashion school, offering emerging designers an opportunity to present their work as part of the official programme.

Away from the runway, Harvey Nichols Dubai at Mall of the Emirates is hosting a pop-up featuring a selection of designers participating in Dubai Fashion Week, connecting the collections on show with the city's retail audience.

Dubai's place on the international fashion calendar

Guests before a presentation at the 2024 Dubai Fashion Week. Chris Whiteoak / The National Show caption: Guests before a presentation at the 2024 Dubai Fashion Week.…

The first Dubai Fashion Week took place in March 2023. A collaboration between the Arab Fashion Council and Dubai Design District, it evolved from Arab Fashion Week, which began in 2015.

It also follows in the footsteps of Fashion Forward, which ran in Dubai from 2013 until 2020, as part of the city's broader efforts to establish itself as a destination for regional and international fashion.

This season's programme reflects that international outlook, bringing together designers from Europe, the Middle East, South Asia and Latin America.

The details

Dubai Fashion Week spring/summer 2027 takes place from October 22 to October 2 at Dubai Design District.

Guests are advised to check official Dubai Fashion Week channels for attendance information and the latest schedule.