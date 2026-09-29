How to build the perfect winter wardrobe for the UAE

The UAE winter is made for dressing up. When the air-conditioning stays off, windows remain open and the walk from the car park no longer feels like an endurance sport, it is finally time to rediscover the pieces left languishing in the wardrobe all summer: the faux-fur coat, tall boots and that heavy blazer.

Winter dressing here is not about replicating colder climes. With daytime temperatures hovering around 20°C to 25°C and evenings dropping to around 14°C, the formula is lighter layers, stronger proportions and a little more personality.

This winter, the mood is shifting away from quiet luxury towards maximalism. Designers are embracing colour, texture and ornament, from rich aubergine and oversized jewellery to slouchy boots and fluffy accessories.

Layer intelligently

Fine knits and lightweight layers make it possible to build a winter look without adding unnecessary bulk. Photo: Next Show caption: Fine knits and lightweight layers make it possible to build …

The ideal UAE winter wardrobe starts with the basics. Fine layers of silk, cotton and ribbed knits form the foundation, so stock up in versatile shades of white, black, beige, grey and brown.

From there, almost anything can be layered. Try a lightweight polo-neck under an oversized denim shirt or summer dress, or a crisp shirt beneath a crew-neck jumper. A long-sleeved cotton top works under a sharp jacket or dramatic coat, finished with a silk scarf knotted at the neck.

The trick is to build a look without adding bulk or overheating. After all, the best layer is one you can easily remove.

Pick a good jacket

A bomber jacket is a sure-fire way to elevate a winter wardrobe. Photo: Simone Rocha Show caption: A bomber jacket is a sure-fire way to elevate a winter wardr…

Finding the right coat can be tricky when many are simply too warm for the region. Instead, opt for something lighter, such as a classic trench or an elevated bomber.

Worn open, a trench softens tailoring, while belted it looks chic over a dress or dark denim. For a little Parisian insouciance, pop the collar and tie the belt at the back.

A bomber offers a more relaxed alternative, adding a rebellious edge when paired with skirts and tall boots.

Bring back colour

Bold red on the autumn/winter 2026 runway at Balenicaga. Photo: Balenciaga Show caption: Bold red on the autumn/winter 2026 runway at Balenicaga. Pho…

The quiet-luxury palette of beige, nude and cream has finally given way to colour. Look instead to rich shades of aubergine, burgundy, wine red, cobalt and midnight blue, russet orange and statement red.

Grey, from pale smoke to charcoal, is the new neutral, while chocolate brown and olive green offer more unexpected alternatives. The trick is simple: let one colour lead and keep everything else quiet.

Let suits do the heavy lifting

Strong shoulders, jackets and wide-leg trousers bring a sharper silhouette to winter dressing. Photo: Bougessa Show caption: Strong shoulders, jackets and wide-leg trousers bring a shar…

Sharp tailoring is a winter essential, with Louis Vuitton, Celine, Victoria Beckham and Hermès all offering fitted, double-breasted jackets with matching trousers. Timeless and always intentional, a good suit is worth the investment.

UAE label Bouguessa is known for its tailoring, from waisted and oversized suits to separates, including matching midi skirts. On the high street, Reiss and COS are reliable options. Pair a slim-fit jacket with cigarette trousers for a classic silhouette, or choose wide-leg trousers for something more individual.

Vintage is worth exploring, too. Thrift for Good and Reem’s Closet offer second-hand pieces at a fraction of their original price – and don’t overlook the menswear section.

Keep the dresses

Dresses need not disappear for the season: fine layers, tall boots and tailoring can carry them into the cooler months. Photo: Chanel Show caption: Dresses need not disappear for the season: fine layers, tall…

Thanks to the UAE’s mild winter, there is no need to retire summer dresses. Layer a sleeveless style over a fine polo-neck with knee-high boots and a blazer, or turn to long-sleeved silk, jersey columns and fluid midis.

Here, winter dresses can take centre stage rather than disappear beneath layers.

Accessorise with intent

Oversized jewellery, tactile bags and over-the-knee boots bring texture and drama to otherwise polished winter looks. Photo: Polene Show caption: Oversized jewellery, tactile bags and over-the-knee boots br…

This is also the season for statement accessories. Saint Laurent and Valentino went big with oversized chain necklaces, while Chanel and Bottega Veneta used bold jewellery to sharpen otherwise polished looks. Fuzzy, textured bags add another tactile element, seen at Gabriela Hearst, Simone Rocha and Dior.

Then there are the boots. This season’s are supersized: over-the-knee, sleek or soft and slouchy. Max Mara paired brown styles with camel coats, while Chloé and Stella McCartney took theirs well above the knee. A wardrobe staple, a good pair of long boots will last for winters to come.