Fashion editor's guide to holiday packing: Take a steamer and go easy on the shoes

Summer spells holiday season for many, yet packing for an extended trip is rarely a serene experience. It is far more likely to involve an open suitcase, clothes strewn around the room and the dawning realisation that perhaps you should have started this days earlier.

However, there are a few tricks that will not only ensure you look good all holiday long, but also help you retain your patience. Years spent working as a stylist and fashion editor – roles that also came with their fair share of travel – have taught me a thing or two about how to maximise a wardrobe, from packing a week's worth of looks into a carry-on to curating an entire wardrobe for a fashion shoot overseas.

Pick and cull

The most efficient packing begins with editing, so rather than imagining individual outfits, start by dividing your wardrobe into categories of what you expect to be doing, from day trips and lounging on the beach to evenings out in fancy restaurants. Lay everything out where you can see it. Then begin the more difficult part: taking things away.

My rule is simple. If I cannot think of at least three ways to wear something, it does not make the cut. The exception is a genuinely special piece – a dress for a wedding or a particularly memorable dinner. Even then, I try to keep these one-hit wonders to a minimum.

Pack around a palette

Build your wardrobe around a simple palette, such as this look by Toteme Info

The most useful holiday wardrobe is one that works without requiring too much thought. Start with a base colour, such as black, white, or beige; then add two accent shades. The result is a suitcase in which almost everything can be worn with almost everything else.

A white T-shirt, for example, can be tucked into relaxed jeans or be the simple backdrop for a dramatic skirt. Linen trousers can be worn with a swimsuit by day, a button-down for sightseeing and a silk camisole at night.

This is the logic behind the capsule wardrobe: fewer pieces, more possibilities.

Take a shortcut to dressing up

Pick out a dress that can be styled in multiple ways. Seen here, Moonstone dress by Onori Info

A good dress can do the work of an entire outfit. For warm-weather destinations, I usually pack several, but only if they offer different possibilities.

The ideal dress can be worn with flat sandals and a basket bag during the day, then transformed with a belt, oversized earrings and heels at night. A shirt dress can also be worn open over swimwear or layered beneath a jacket.

And yes, outfit repeating is not only permitted, but also essential. The secret is to repeat the dress, not the look. Wear it loose with sandals one day, cinched with a belt the next, and over trousers or styled as a skirt later in the trip.

Spare a thought for swimwear

A one-piece can double as a bodysuit. Seen here, Sydney in sunflower by Melissa Odabash from Sanddollar Info

For a beach holiday, swimwear is an obvious inclusion. But I prefer to think of it as part of the wider wardrobe.

A one-piece can double as a bodysuit beneath linen trousers or a skirt. A bikini top can be worn beneath an open shirt. A sarong can become a beach cover-up, a scarf or an impromptu skirt.

Don't exceed the shoe count

Choose shoes that take you from day to night. Seen here, Adidas Samba OG sneakers in silver, from Ounass Info

This is where even the most organised suitcases go wrong. Shoes are heavy, bulky and take up precious suitcase space.

For most trips, three pairs are enough: one comfortable walking shoe, one flat sandal or polished flat, and one evening option.

One pair of cute trainers will double as a walking shoe and a statement piece. Personally, I love Adidas Superstars or Sambas, as they are comfortable enough to wear while sightseeing and can double up for the evening, dressing down a slinky dress or linen trousers. Ballet flats or loafers are useful when you want something lighter and more polished. For evening, opt for a simple heel or refined sandal.

The exception, naturally, is a trip built around hiking. In that case, bring the hiking shoes. Fashion editors are not immune to practicality.

Let accessories do the heavy lifting

Statement accessories can lift the simplest outfit. Seen here, Orchid Imperial diamond earring by Begum Khan Info

If the clothes are simple, the accessories can be more ambitious.

A bold belt can change the silhouette of a dress. Large earrings can take a white T-shirt from daytime to dinner. A patterned scarf can be worn around the neck or tied to a handbag. Sunglasses are an easy way to jazz up a look, while costume jewellery will boost any evening outfit. These are the small additions that make outfits feel fresh.

Also, think carefully about the handbag. I prefer a stylish tote for the journey that can be used again for the beach or shopping in town. For everyday exploring, a medium-sized shoulder bag is ideal, especially one that is large enough for the essentials, but polished enough to take to dinner.

Get organised with packing cubes

Packing cubes can make packing and unpacking easier. Seen here, set of three Pink Safari pouches Info

Packing cubes have transformed the way I pack. They compress clothing, keep categories separate and make unpacking considerably less chaotic.

For a long trip, I might have one cube for tops, another for swimwear and a separate one for a weekend of specific looks. This means that when I arrive, I am not required to empty the entire suitcase on to the floor in search of a swimsuit.

Keep something back

Rediscovering a piece you had forgotten about can refresh a wardrobe during a long holiday. Seen here, Prehnite ring by Jumeirah Road Info

One of my favourite tricks for a long trip is to hide a few pieces from myself.

If you're packing for several weeks, place a small selection of unworn items in a separate packing cube or at the bottom of the suitcase. Halfway through the trip, they will feel almost new.

This works particularly well with a special-occasion dress, a statement top or a pair of earrings. After weeks of wearing the same combinations, rediscovering something you had forgotten about can make your wardrobe feel refreshed without buying anything new.

Don't stuff the suitcase

Leave space for any on-trip shopping you might do. Seen here, cabin trunk suitcase by Armoir Info

A spacious suitcase is, of course, a blessing. It can also be a dangerous invitation.

A large case may comfortably accommodate everything from linen trousers to eveningwear, but there is a fine line between being prepared and discovering at the airport that your luggage is considerably heavier than you are.

The solution is to pack intentionally. Lay everything out, then remove anything that can only be worn one way. This will lighten the load while ensuring there is space for the inevitable shopping.

And finally, take a travel steamer. It is cheap to buy and fits easily inside any suitcase, and can make the difference between looking – and feeling – polished or crumpled. Bonnes vacances.