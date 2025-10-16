Palestinian designer Ayham Hassan on embracing his culture and going viral

The Central Saint Martins graduate fashion show in London – an annual hot ticket thanks to alumni such as Alexander McQueen and John Galliano – was fraught with tension this year. Sponsored by L’Oréal, whose links to Israel have drawn criticism, the show attracted protests outside the venue.

Inside, Palestinian student Ayham Hassan sent out his graduation collection, Im-Mortal Magenta: The colour that doesn’t exist. Exploring the reality of being a Palestinian under occupation, the looks were bound by a punchy magenta tone, with patterns and motifs from traditional tatreez, hand-embroidered by women in the West Bank.

Speaking by phone from London weeks later, he explains the title. “Magenta is a very happy colour. It’s a colour our mind makes up. It literally doesn’t exist.” A light wavelength anomaly, according to The Royal Institution, magenta appears when red and blue cones fire, but green does not.

Models wore looks inspired by majdal silk and rubber bands alluding to slingshots used by Palestinian children against tanks. Photo: Ayham Hassan

For Hassan, this peculiarity felt like an apt metaphor for the Palestinian state, existing yet denied. “For me, [magenta] became like a shield, a protection or a second skin, and these beautiful embroideries and motifs are a second skin to protect you in this horrible war.”

Born in Ramallah, Hassan says his path to London had a touch of kismet. His flair was spotted by a tutor at Birzeit University, who urged him to apply to Central Saint Martins. Despite the odds – only 50 students chosen from more than 3,000 – he won a place.

Then came the battle to raise the fees. A crowdfunding plea was reshared by model Bella Hadid, picked up by Dazed magazine, and drew a brand sponsor to cover part of his costs. Grateful for the kindness of strangers, Hassan is also painfully aware of the disconnect between studying fashion amid Israeli violence.

Hand-embroidered motifs from the West Bank and silhouettes in vivid colours told a story of resistance on the runway. Photo: Ayham Hassan

“How can I talk about a genocide in a fashion collection? How can I approach such a thing? You can imagine how frustrating and sad it is to be a Palestinian experiencing it in London. I could not be creative. We all thought it would finish after three months,” he says. Only by channelling his fury and helplessness into design did something shift. “I realised that history repeats itself, and I need to look at the past and address it in reality, as well as this whole concept of modern displacement.”

His work became a broadcast of “our reality as Palestinians, the genocide and ethnic cleansing, as well as the horrific things that happen to us on a daily basis”. Strong silhouettes mixed with vibrant pink became metaphors for hope. “I don’t need to do claustrophobic clothes, I don’t need to do sad things,” he says. “I need to show the beauty of Gaza, of Palestinians, and the beauty of just the fact that we are resilient and resistant to this horrific thing.”

Raw and powerful, his final collection tackled identity head-on. A lightweight magenta top with extra-long sleeves is knotted at the sternum, paired with a full skirt layered under gossamer netting and finished with a head covering banded in pink – inspired by lost Palestinian majdal silk, its know-how erased by the Nakba. Protective motifs, hand-embroidered by women in Ramallah, edge the scarf.

Atypically for a degree show at a university, Ayham Hassan's collection received a lot of attention from the British and international press. Photo: Ayham Hassan

Elsewhere, a glossy cerise dress ties at the hip, its stiff collar covered in geometric designs. A chunky pink and grey scarf knitted by Hassan’s mother carries motifs of bullets and flowers, worn over a shredded, shroud-like dress.

Another knitted piece is made of 500,000 rubber bands, nodding to slingshots once used by Palestinian children against tanks. An oversized quilted jacket covered in tatreez patterns offers both armour and embrace, paired with an asymmetric crinolined skirt that keeps the viewer literally and figuratively at arm’s length.

This final look was chosen for Thread Memory: Embroidery from Palestine at the V&A Dundee, curated by Rachel Dedman to mark Dundee’s 45-year twinning with Nablus. Hassan’s graduation show went viral, covered by British versions of i-D and Vogue.

Only 50 students make it to Central Saint Martins each year. Photo: Ayham Hassan

The buzz endures. “It was a beautiful way for me to end this journey, and it was incredible to see British Vogue unapologetically mention Palestine and genocide without censoring. It’s just a huge, huge achievement for me as a designer.”

Now seeking investors, Hassan also won the British Fashion Council x Net-a-Porter and Mr Porter Education Fund award, which he hopes will help him establish a London studio and create more work for women in the West Bank.

He was also awarded the L’Oréal Prize, but declined it on moral grounds. “I cannot have this on my conscience,” he says. It was bittersweet. “Do you know who was picking the people? Daniel Lee, creative director of Burberry. So it was incredible to be recognised.”

The collection had deliberate pops of magenta, a colour that ‘doesn’t exist’ to question visibility and the idea of a denied homeland. Photo: Ayham Hassan

His collection, Hassan hopes, reframes a wider narrative. “It was questioning the whole fashion education system. It was questioning everything. I mean, I was the only Arab, Muslim and Palestinian student in the whole year of 140 students. It was very major to get accepted, but it has been a really, really difficult journey.”

At the degree show, as protests raged outside, Hassan’s models – many from the Palestinian diaspora – spontaneously wrote “Free Palestine” and “Divest Now” on their hands, raising them as they walked the runway. “It wasn’t planned,” Hassan says. “It was something they wanted to do. That moment turned the show into something far bigger than fashion.”

'Texas Chainsaw Massacre' Rating: 1 out of 4 Running time: 81 minutes Director: David Blue Garcia Starring: Sarah Yarkin, Elsie Fisher, Mark Burnham

CHELSEA'S NEXT FIVE GAMES Mar 10: Norwich(A) Mar 13: Newcastle(H) Mar 16: Lille(A) Mar 19: Middlesbrough(A) Apr 2: Brentford(H)

Bournemouth 0 Manchester United 2

Smalling (28'), Lukaku (70')

Company Profile Name: Thndr

Started: 2019

Co-founders: Ahmad Hammouda and Seif Amr

Sector: FinTech

Headquarters: Egypt

UAE base: Hub71, Abu Dhabi

Current number of staff: More than 150

Funds raised: $22 million

THE SPECS Engine: 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder Transmission: Constant Variable (CVT) Power: 141bhp Torque: 250Nm Price: Dh64,500 On sale: Now

WHAT%20IS%20'JUICE%20JACKING'%3F %3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Juice%20jacking%2C%20in%20the%20simplest%20terms%2C%20is%20using%20a%20rogue%20USB%20cable%20to%20access%20a%20device%20and%20compromise%20its%20contents%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20The%20exploit%20is%20taken%20advantage%20of%20by%20the%20fact%20that%20the%20data%20stream%20and%20power%20supply%20pass%20through%20the%20same%20cable.%20The%20most%20common%20example%20is%20connecting%20a%20smartphone%20to%20a%20PC%20to%20both%20transfer%20data%20and%20charge%20the%20former%20at%20the%20same%20time%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20The%20term%20was%20first%20coined%20in%202011%20after%20researchers%20created%20a%20compromised%20charging%20kiosk%20to%20bring%20awareness%20to%20the%20exploit%3B%20when%20users%20plugged%20in%20their%20devices%2C%20they%20received%20a%20security%20warning%20and%20discovered%20that%20their%20phones%20had%20paired%20to%20the%20kiosk%2C%20according%20to%20US%20cybersecurity%20company%20Norton%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20While%20juice%20jacking%20is%20a%20real%20threat%2C%20there%20have%20been%20no%20known%20widespread%20instances.%20Apple%20and%20Google%20have%20also%20added%20security%20layers%20to%20prevent%20this%20on%20the%20iOS%20and%20Android%20devices%2C%20respectively%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

RESULT Everton 2 Huddersfield Town 0

Everton: Sigurdsson (47'), Calvert-Lewin (73') Man of the Match: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton)

Fixtures Wednesday 4.15pm: Japan v Spain (Group A) 5.30pm: UAE v Italy (Group A) 6.45pm: Russia v Mexico (Group B) 8pm: Iran v Egypt (Group B)

Results: 6.30pm: Handicap | US$135,000 (Dirt) | 1,400 metres Winner: Rodaini, Connor Beasley (jockey), Ahmad bin Harmash (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap | $135,000 (Turf) | 1,200m Winner: Ekhtiyaar, Jim Crowley, Doug Watson 7.40pm: Dubai Millennium Stakes | Group 3 | $200,000 (T) | 2,000m Winner: Spotify, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby 8.15pm: UAE Oakes | Group 3 | $250,000 (D) | 1,900m Winner: Divine Image, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 8.50pm: Zabeel Mile | Group 2 | $250,000 (T) | 1,600m Winner: Mythical Image, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 9.20pm: Handicap | $135,000 (T) | 1,600m Winner: Major Partnership, Kevin Stott, Saeed bin Suroor

Top 10 most polluted cities Bhiwadi, India Ghaziabad, India Hotan, China Delhi, India Jaunpur, India Faisalabad, Pakistan Noida, India Bahawalpur, Pakistan Peshawar, Pakistan Bagpat, India

Quick%20facts %3Cul%3E%0A%3Cli%3EStorstockholms%20Lokaltrafik%20(SL)%20offers%20free%20guided%20tours%20of%20art%20in%20the%20metro%20and%20at%20the%20stations%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EThe%20tours%20are%20free%20of%20charge%3B%20all%20you%20need%20is%20a%20valid%20SL%20ticket%2C%20for%20which%20a%20single%20journey%20(valid%20for%2075%20minutes)%20costs%2039%20Swedish%20krone%20(%243.75)%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3ETravel%20cards%20for%20unlimited%20journeys%20are%20priced%20at%20165%20Swedish%20krone%20for%2024%20hours%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EAvoid%20rush%20hour%20%E2%80%93%20between%209.30%20am%20and%204.30%20pm%20%E2%80%93%20to%20explore%20the%20artwork%20at%20leisure%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3C%2Ful%3E%0A

3%20Body%20Problem %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECreators%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20David%20Benioff%2C%20D%20B%20Weiss%2C%20Alexander%20Woo%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EBenedict%20Wong%2C%20Jess%20Hong%2C%20Jovan%20Adepo%2C%20Eiza%20Gonzalez%2C%20John%20Bradley%2C%20Alex%20Sharp%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Iftar programme at the Sheikh Mohammed Centre for Cultural Understanding Established in 1998, the Sheikh Mohammed Centre for Cultural Understanding was created with a vision to teach residents about the traditions and customs of the UAE. Its motto is ‘open doors, open minds’. All year-round, visitors can sign up for a traditional Emirati breakfast, lunch or dinner meal, as well as a range of walking tours, including ones to sites such as the Jumeirah Mosque or Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood. Every year during Ramadan, an iftar programme is rolled out. This allows guests to break their fast with the centre’s presenters, visit a nearby mosque and observe their guides while they pray. These events last for about two hours and are open to the public, or can be booked for a private event. Until the end of Ramadan, the iftar events take place from 7pm until 9pm, from Saturday to Thursday. Advanced booking is required. For more details, email openminds@cultures.ae or visit www.cultures.ae

Dust and sand storms compared Sand storm Particle size: Larger, heavier sand grains

Visibility: Often dramatic with thick "walls" of sand

Duration: Short-lived, typically localised

Travel distance: Limited

Source: Open desert areas with strong winds Dust storm Particle size: Much finer, lightweight particles

Visibility: Hazy skies but less intense

Duration: Can linger for days

Travel distance: Long-range, up to thousands of kilometres

Source: Can be carried from distant regions

COMPANY%20PROFILE%20 %3Cp%3EName%3A%20DarDoc%3Cbr%3EBased%3A%20Abu%20Dhabi%3Cbr%3EFounders%3A%20Samer%20Masri%2C%20Keswin%20Suresh%3Cbr%3ESector%3A%20HealthTech%3Cbr%3ETotal%20funding%3A%20%24800%2C000%3Cbr%3EInvestors%3A%20Flat6Labs%2C%20angel%20investors%20%2B%20Incubated%20by%20Hub71%2C%20Abu%20Dhabi's%20Department%20of%20Health%3Cbr%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%2010%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Results 2.30pm Maiden (PA) Dh40,000 1,200m Winner Lamia, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel. 3pm Handicap (PA) Dh40,000 1,000m Winner Jap Al Afreet, Elione Chaves, Irfan Ellahi. 3.30pm Handicap (PA) Dh40,000 1,700m Winner MH Tawag, Bernardo Pinheiro, Elise Jeanne. 4pm Handicap (TB) Dh40,000 2,000m Winner Skygazer, Sandro Paiva, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 4.30pm The Ruler of Sharjah Cup Prestige (PA) Dh250,000 1,700m Winner AF Kal Noor, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel. 5pm Sharjah Marathon (PA) Dh70,000 2,700m Winner RB Grynade, Bernardo Pinheiro, Eric Lemartinel.

UPI facts More than 2.2 million Indian tourists arrived in UAE in 2023

More than 3.5 million Indians reside in UAE

Indian tourists can make purchases in UAE using rupee accounts in India through QR-code-based UPI real-time payment systems

Indian residents in UAE can use their non-resident NRO and NRE accounts held in Indian banks linked to a UAE mobile number for UPI transactions

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills