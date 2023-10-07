Croots: Social media divided over Crocs cowboy boots

Innovation or abomination? That’s the question some are asking after Crocs revealed it's launching cowboy boots.

Available for a limited time as part of the company's “Croctober” celebrations, the Western-styled footwear will be available in stores on October 23 for $120.

Read More Give shoes and clothes a stylish new lease of life at Golden Goose

Crocs – better known for its closed-toe sandals – describes the boots as having a "high shine croc-embossed texture and bold western-inspired stitching" and is "embellished with unique metallic Jibbitz charms and a first-of-its-kind spinable spur charm attached to the backstrap of the shoe".

While the company says the design was highly requested by regular Crocs wearers, social media users weren’t as sold on the idea.

“If this was the design that was chosen, imagine the designs that were rejected,” wrote one user on X, formerly known as Twitter. Another user suggested they were “the product no one asked for but someone delivered".

Meanwhile, one user asked if they weren’t only for “little kids”.

These not for lil kids?? pic.twitter.com/Gszcbq8Dpb — Chelandra Nicole (@LemonHeadByke) October 6, 2023

Meanwhile, someone just simply tweeted “Croots” creating a fun portmanteau for the shoes.

Another said the marketing team had "missed April Fools by a lot" while another just called them "absolutely hideous".

"So we've reached the point where even Crocs are having a midlife crisis?" tweeted a user.

Another said they wanted to get the shoes but already had "15 pairs of crocs" and joked that "friends and society say that I shouldn't".

my 15 pairs of crocs says i need these but my friends and society say that i shouldn’t 😂 — big bad addie tagg (@AddieTagg) October 6, 2023

In July, Lindsay Lohan shot a campaign in Dubai to mark the latest collaboration between MCM and Crocs. Using the city's skyline as the backdrop, the campaign shows Lohan wearing two versions of the shoe, which merges the best of the German brand and the polarising US brand, often labelled as "ugly" by naysayers.

The first release of the limited-edition shoe was in black and white, with more colours set to be released at a later date. The shoes are available to buy from the MCM website and cost $450.