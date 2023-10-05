Michael Kors picks Dubai for first show outside US

Michael Kors is bringing its spring/summer 2024 runway show to Dubai.

First unveiled at New York Fashion Week last month, Kors is restaging the event on December 12, marking the first time the American label has shown a collection in its entirety outside of New York.

The move indicates the region's growing appeal to American brands. The show will take place in front of an invite-only audience of about 250, including clients, media, influencers and celebrities. No further details have yet been revealed.

The opening look from the Michael Kors spring/summer 2024 collection. Photo: Michael Kors

As well as looks from the show that was staged in Brooklyn, the Dubai event will also carry looks created specifically for the region and the occasion.

Filled with a light, crisp style, the original show began with laid-back lace – as a breezy shift dress – which was an ode to barefoot and carefree summer living. It then shifted through timeless looks such as a white shirt teamed with shorts, updated with gold sequins, while lace also arrived as a pair of straight-leg trousers, mixed with slouchy V-neck knits.

There was black as sheer over-layers – best worn as a hip-tied beach wrap over a swimsuit and with a hooped belt – and loose suiting that arrived in white or tan, interspersed with sorbet shades of melon and geranium to add a dash of colour.

Inspired by the insouciant cool of Jane Birkin, many of the looks were quite sheer. Some elements of the show are likely to be rethought and reworked for the Dubai event.

As a whole, the show is classic Kors territory, leaning into the fresh, slightly preppy daywear the designer has made his own since 1981. Offering the smart but unfussy pieces many women in New York are known to prefer, Kors has a reputation for styles that look pulled together without trying too hard.

The show in Dubai will also be streamed live on the brand's social media accounts.