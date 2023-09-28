Usher, Erykah Badu and dancing TikTok star lead celebrity guest list at Paris Fashion Week

Fashion shows always attract larger-than-life characters, but at the Balmain show during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday, it was a dancing TikTok star who stole the show.

Nicknamed Tube Girl, Sabrina Bahsoon is famous for her videos dancing on the London Underground. Twirling without a care in front of bemused onlookers, she has gained legions of followers but has been virtually unknown beyond TikTok.

American singer Erykah Badu attends the Marni show in Paris. Getty Images

Always with an eye for the next big thing, the creative director of Balmain, French designer Olivier Rousteing, put Bahsoon on the front row at his latest show. Having taken over the storied French house aged only 25, Rousteing is adept at seizing the zeitgeist, and Bahsoon is a star right now.

Elsewhere, Sex and the City star Kim Cattrall and British model Poppy Delevingne joined the throng to watch Rousteing's latest offering.

At Marni, in a show that had a runway snaking through various rooms of a house and around the garden, American singer Erykah Badu arrived wearing a polka-dot stovepipe hat and a yellow chequered outfit, and sat next to fellow American Usher, who was clad in red dots.

Many guests arrived wearing bright bold colours and patterns to watch the show by the brand famous for its sense of fun.