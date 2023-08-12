Miss Universe Bahrain crowning date announced – here's how to watch

A new Miss Universe Bahrain will be crowned soon.

The organisation hosting the beauty competition will announce the winner on September 2 on the official Miss Universe YouTube channel.

“For the first time ever, our Middle Eastern audiences are watching more streaming TV than cable,” said Josh Yugen, franchise owner and national director of Miss Universe Bahrain.

"With this profound shift in the way audiences watch content under way, we’re thrilled to partner with the official Miss Universe YouTube channel as a platform to show the beauty, wit and elegance of a Bahraini woman to the world."

The competition will be divided into four segments: activewear, burkini swimwear, evening gown and final question.

Last month, the seven finalists for the crown were revealed:

Advaita Shetty, 28, is a clinical audiology student who also has a bachelor's degree in animal welfare and environmental health.

Lujane Yacoub, 19, is a former Miss Universe Bahrain contestant. An actress, dancer and model, she plans to pursue her passion and study creative arts in London.

Mariam Naji, 26, is a school principal, a social media influencer and a member of Bahrain’s national fencing team.

Mary Mohamed, 28, is a Bahraini-Filipina who is certified in cognitive behavioural counselling specialising in eating disorders. She says she was inspired to take up the certification after dealing with the disorder herself.

Menatalla Husein, 20, says she wants to use her voice to advocate for orphans and open more discussions about mental health within her community.

Nivine Abouzeid, 24, is a marketing and PR professional who enjoys travelling and being in front of the camera.

Tuhina Carrol, 28, is a flight attendant and believes in always "dreaming big and being fearless".

The finalists were selected from hundreds of entrants.

Read More Miss Universe 2023 contestants who've been crowned so far

Bahrain is the only Gulf country to participate in the long-running beauty contest, one of the most-watched events of its kind in the world. Manar Nadeem Deyani and Evlin Khalifa represented the country at the 2021 and 2022 pageants respectively, making waves on the global stage.

The winner of the annual pageant will go on to represent the country at the Miss Universe pageant in El Salvador later in the year.