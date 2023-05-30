Miss Universe 2023 contestants who've been crowned so far

The next Miss Universe pageant, to be held in El Salvador later this year, will be historic in many ways. At the annual beauty contest's 72nd event, married women and mums will be allowed to participate for the first time.

Announced last year, the rule change is one of the biggest shake-ups in the history of the long-running competition, which previously only allowed single women, aged between 18 and 28, who have never been married or had children.

Pakistan is set to send a representative for the first time, after Dubai company Yugen Group announced it had earned the franchise rights, while a number of countries who've been absent from the contest are set to return, including Egypt, Bangladesh, Guyana, Hungary, Ireland, Latvia, Mongolia, New Zealand, Norway and Zimbabwe.

While a date has not been set for the next pageant, where reigning Miss Universe R'Bonney Gabriel from the US will crown her successor, a number of countries have selected their representatives including pageant powerhouses Philippines and Venezuela.

Here are all the Miss Universe 2023 contestants crowned so far…

Miss Universe Philippines: Michelle Dee

Michelle Dee, Miss Universe Philippines 2023. Photo: @themissuniverseph / Instagram

The actress from Makati, 28, beat 37 other candidates to win the crown in May. Dee won judges over at the competition by saying the best thing the Philippines can offer the world is its people, their warmth and hospitality.

In the competition's final round at SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay, the top five candidates were all asked – in reference to the Philippines’s new tourism slogan “we give the world our best” – what the country's greatest asset is.

“The Philippines is home to very beautiful natural resources, from the beaches to the mountains, but I believe that the best natural resources that the Philippines has is us Filipinos,” she said. “We are the true heart and soul of the Philippines with the way we are hospitable, with the warm smiles … and we are the reason why the world keeps coming back for more.”

Dee's mother, actress and producer Melanie Marquez, is a former beauty queen, having won the Miss International crown in 1979. Dee's cousin, actress and model Winwyn Marquez, is also a beauty queen, and was crowned Miss Reina Hispanoamericana – which celebrates Hispanic beauties – in 2017.

Dee also represented the Philippines at a global pageant when she won Miss World Philippines in 2019. She finished in the top 12 at the Miss World competition, held in London, where Jamaica's Toni-Ann Singh was crowned winner that year.

A psychology graduate, Dee is only the second Filipina to win both the Miss World Philippines and Miss Universe Philippines crowns, after Catriona Gray.

Miss Universe Venezuela: Diana Silva

Diana Silva, Miss Universe Venezuela 2023. Photo: Instagram / dianasf_

A model, actress and former cabin crew, Silva, 25, was crowned Miss Venezuela in November last year. It's not her first time winning a major crown, though. She won Miss Earth Venezuela in 2018 and competed at the Miss Earth pageant held in the Philippines that year.

An early favourite, Silva, however, collapsed backstage and injured her cheekbone, after making it to the Top 8 causing her run at the competition to abruptly come to an end. Silva was given urgent medical attention and was later confirmed to be out of danger.

“I have always thought that word has power. When we speak and are able to put it out, we are creating that reality around us,” she said after being crowned Miss Venezuela 2022. “This November 16th, I fulfilled what I had decreed a few years ago. It wasn't my performance that day that made me proud of the victory, but the effort, dedication and discipline that I had from day 1 to accomplish my goal.”

Miss Universe Peru: Camila Escribens

Camila Escribens, Miss Universe Peru 2023. Photo: @missperuofficial / Instagram

Born in Lima, this American-Peruvian model, 24, won the crown after participating in the Miss Peru competition for the third time.

“Never give up, don't stop fighting for your dreams,” she posted soon after winning the Miss Peru 2023 crown in May. “One of the greatest gifts I received tonight was popular vote. The fact that I had so many people accompanying me in my dream was wonderful. I want you to know that I am fully committed and I receive the title with maturity and responsibility.”

Miss Universe Mauritius: Nilmani Devi Hurlall

Nilmani Hurlall, Miss Universe Mauritius 2023. Photo: @nilmanidevihurlall / Instagram

Crowned Miss Maurice 2022/2023 in June last year, Hurlall, 23 is currently pursuing a diploma in Hindustani vocals and is a part-time voice actress with dreams of becoming a radio presenter.

“The last thing I remember vividly before the crowning moment is being asked this question: 'Is being self-sufficient the way forward in life?' My answer was: 'To be self-sufficient [is] to believe in yourself,” she shared on Instagram following her crowning.

Besides Miss Universe, Hurlall will also represent her country at the Miss Supranational pageant, to be held in July in Poland.

Miss Universe Kyrgyzstan: Diami Almazbekova

Diami Almazbekova, Miss Universe Kyrgyzstan 2023. Photo: @diami_almazbekova / Instagram

Almazbekova, 20, is a professional model who was crowned Miss Kyrgyzstan 2022 at a glitzy ceremony in Bishkek in October.

Based in Moscow, she will now represent her country at the Miss Universe competition in El Salvador.

Miss Universe Czech Republic: Vanesa Svedova

Vanesa Svedova, Miss Universe Czech Republic 2023. Photo: @vanesasvedova / Instagram

Only 19, Svedova is a student and model who was crowned Ceska Miss Essens 2022 in Prague in December. With the title, she will now represent her country at the Miss Universe pageant.

“I still can’t believe you all really chose me. Thank you to all for the votes, for the SMS, the jury, the audience, the girls, the production for the great care and organisation,” she posted on Instagram soon after her crowning. “Let’s see where this journey takes me. I’m super-excited for it anyway. I am the new Czech Miss Essens. It is an honour.”

Miss Universe Curacao: Kim Rossen

Kim Rossen, Miss Universe Curacao 2023. Photo: @kimrossen25 / Instagram

An athlete and occupational therapist, Rossen, 25, is a resident of Rotterdam, the Netherlands. Having won numerous national competitions as a runner, she brought the same competitive spirit to the Miss Universe Curacao pageant and clinched the crown, earning the right to represent her country at the global competition.

She says her favourite quote is: “The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.”

Miss Universe Croatia: Andrea Erjavec

Andrea Erjavec, Miss Universe Croatia 2023. Photo: @andrea_erjavec / Instagram

Crowned in May in Zagreb, Erjavec, 23 – an advocate for the mental and physical health of children – is currently pursuing a degree in education.

“I promise that I will do my best at the world pageant, and on this occasion I would like to tell all the girls to be persistent, believe in themselves and be aware of their potential because, really, if they want something, they can make it happen,” she posted on Instagram soon after winning the Miss Universe Croatia crown.

Miss Universe Belgium: Emilie Vansteenkiste

Emilie Vansteenkiste, Miss Universe Belgium 2023. Photo: @emilie_vansteenkiste / Instagram

A dancer and occupational therapist who is fluent in both Dutch and French, Vansteenkiste, 21, beat 31 other contestants to the Miss Belgium crown in February.

The national contest faced delays after last year's winner Chayenne van Aarle had a car accident a few days before the final competition. Then, a few hours before the show, authorities arrested an armed man near the venue.

“After an emotional week due to the accident with Chayenne, Miss Belgium 2022, and a horrifying afternoon where an attack has been foiled by the Belgian police, we are proud we could still make a beautiful show (with some delay) with a new Miss Belgium Emilie Vansteenkiste!,” the official Miss Belgium Instagram account posted following Vansteenkiste's crowning.