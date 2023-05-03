Egypt to return to Miss Universe stage after three years

A Dubai company has earned the franchise to host Miss Universe Egypt, to choose the country's representative at the global Miss Universe pageant, one of the longest-running and most-watched beauty competitions in the world.

Egypt has not participated in Miss Universe since 2019 when Diana Hamed represented the country at the pageant held in Atlanta, Georgia. South Africa's Zozibini Tunzi won the crown that year.

Yugen Group, which already owns the franchise rights to Miss Universe Bahrain and Miss Universe Pakistan, will be responsible for selecting and grooming an Egyptian contestant for the competition.

“I am beyond honoured and humbled for the trust of the Miss Universe organisation led by Khiun Anne and Paula Shugart. Since last year, after a successful and respectful franchise of Miss Universe Bahrain that showcased their beautiful and modest culture, my team and I have been inundated by a lot of messages from incredible women about handling and managing Miss Universe Egypt," says Josh Yugen, the founder and chief executive of Yugen Group.

"To help these incredible and empowering women to have a platform and raise their voice, change their lives and eventually inspire others, will always be my greatest happiness. I always believe in kindness, and helping people is the only way for us to build a more beautiful, more peaceful and more purposeful community.”

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray with Josh Yugen, the founder and chief executive of Yugen Group, which owns the franchise rights to Miss Universe Bahrain, Miss Universe Pakistan and Miss Universe Egypt. Photo: Yugen Group

Miss Universe Bahrain has successfully sent two delegates to the global competition, starting with Miss Universe Bahrain 2021, Manar Nadeem Deyani, who became the first beauty queen to represent Bahrain.

Deyani made waves at the event, held in Israel, when she walked the swimsuit competition in a fully covered flowing activewear outfit.

This year will also be the first time Pakistan is represented at Miss Universe.

Applications for all three competitions are still open.

Miss Universe Egypt hopefuls can apply through the website houseofyugen.com. They will have to hold an Egyptian passport, be aged between 18 to 28 and "have a strong message to share to the world", Yugen Group said.

READ MORE Miss Universe Pakistan pageant to be turned into reality show

Last year, the Miss Universe Organisation made the historic decision to no longer limit the contest to single women and, for the first time in 71 years, applicants can be single, married, divorced or mothers.

The 72nd Miss Universe is set to be held in El Salvador to crown the 2023 winner. Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel won the 2022 crown at a glitzy event in New Orleans in January.

Scroll through the gallery below for more pictures from Miss Universe 2022