Should we all be using lasers on our faces?

When it comes to skincare, it feels as if there is always something new we should all be trying. From slugging and skin cycling to k-beauty and gua sha, knowing what we should and shouldn’t be doing becomes more difficult by the day.

One thing that most experts agree on, though, is that opting for non-invasive treatments that help nourish your skin without the use of fillers and injectables, is the best way to go.

Laser facials are among the best way to achieve noticeable, powerful results for a range of skin concerns, from ageing and acne to pigmentation and texture, without needing downtime.

Among the first clinics to introduce laser facials to the mass market was Skin Laundry, founded in California in 2013. Now with two clinics in Dubai, Skin Laundry taps into advanced technology by using medical-grade lasers to rejuvenate skin cells, boost collagen production and improve tone and texture, which can all be done on your lunch break in 15 minutes.

As well as its Signature Facial, which uses the ND: Yag laser – one of the deepest-reaching and safest lasers on the market – and the LaseMD Fractional laser, a slightly stronger laser treatment that offers advanced skin resurfacing with 12-hour downtime, Skin Laundry Mena has introduced the BBL Hero Facial, which it claims to be one of the most powerful treatments for naturally reversing the signs of ageing.

Skin Laundry has launched the BBL Hero facial, designed to target ageing skin cells. Photo: Skin Laundry

“BBL is the new generation of intense pulsed light therapy,” says Skin Laundry nurse Rose Thea Faye Braza. “It’s one of the best options for skin rejuvenation and anti-ageing, as well as targeting redness and rosacea.”

The laser works by using light energy to gently stimulate the skin’s upper layers, which absorb the heat generated by the light and signal skin cells to regenerate.

The non-invasive treatments are safe to have as often as every two weeks, Braza says, and can also be used to treat skin of all ages.

“If you have skin concerns such as acne, we can even use lasers on skin as young as 13 or 14,” she says. “And for anti-ageing concerns, really the earlier the better. Not only are laser facials quick to show results, they work as a preventative measure for any future skin concerns.”

Another clinic offering an array of advanced laser treatments is Biolite in Jumeirah.

“Thanks to advancements in technology, we can now achieve remarkable results with ease, effectively addressing both minor and major skin concerns,” says Dr Anjali Shere, a specialist dermatologist at Biolite Dubai.

Biolite is home to the region’s first Advalight Laser treatment.

“AdvaTx by Advalight is the worldwide gold standard in eliminating vascular abnormalities and non-ablative resurfacing,” says Shere. “This advanced laser effectively treats rosacea, acne, acne scars, and undesired vascular issues, restoring a youthful and healthy complexion from the first session. It successfully treats tone, texture and pigment without pain or possible side effects for all skin types up to skin tone five, making it an excellent option for those with an olive or darker skin tone.”

Elsewhere, the Picolaser is one of the best ways to treat skin blemishes and discolouration.

“This laser emits picobeams, which last for a mere trillionth of a second,” says Shere. “Despite their brief duration, these picobeams possess sufficient energy to penetrate the skin and break down unwanted pigments. I utilise this laser to treat concerns such as hyperpigmentation, melasma, age spots, sun tanning, brown spots, and uneven skin tone.”