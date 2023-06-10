How to wear Y2K fashion, summer's hottest trend

Belly chains, bandannas and Uggs boots have returned in all their noughties glory, as Y2K fashion makes a comeback. Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera and Jennifer Lopez were the poster girls for that era, flaunting their toned stomachs in low-rise jeans and crop tops.

While some may feel like we are stuck in a time loop, as trends circulate round and round, for those who were too young – or weren't born – the early years of the new millennium is an irresistible treasure trove of fashion, and a pushback against the ultra-sleek dressing of recent times.

Those of us who lived its first iteration still feel a hot flush of regret (dresses over jeans, anyone?), but the free-wheeling experimentation Y2K fashion offers seems irresistible to millennials and Gen Z.

Here are some Y2K trends and how to wear them.

Graphic T-shirts

Rhinestone Eagle Dagger T-shirt, Dh314, Ed Hardy

Once the sole reserve of heavy metal fans, the graphic tee became an object of desire 25 years ago when Ed Hardy smothered its own in rhinestones. Snapped up by It girls like Paris Hilton, it was the tee to be seen in.

Today, Ed Hardy is cool again and its tattoo motifs and crystals-on-everything approach are de rigueur for successful Y2K dressing. It even has a dedicated "Y2K" section online.

Other brands have also rolled out their own versions, including the Year of the Tiger one from Balenciaga and Gucci's with a smiling avocado on it. What's not to love?

Tie-front tops

Broderie anglais front tie top, Dh102, Asos. Photo: Asos

Itsy-bitsy, tie-front cardigans were everywhere at the start of the century. While their return may trigger shudders among the older crowd, it's a breezy choice for anyone under 30 and a no-brainer for summer dressing.

While some styles are echoes of the original 2000s look – such as the cropped, sheer top by Mirror Palais that feels straight out of a TLC music video – there are also plenty of sleeveless updates by companies such as Asos, which has given its version a lingerie twist in pretty broderie anglaise.

Pro tip: update a tie-fronted top by styling it with a pair of high-waisted jeans.

Baguette bags

The Baguette Bag, Dh13,750, March Jacobs for Fendi

The original It bag, the Fendi baguette entered social consciousness thanks to Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City, who wore this slimline bag with nearly everything. It spent some years in the fashion hinterland when women wanted something bigger and more practical, but now, many are once again looking at bags that are beautiful yet far down the useful scale.

Read More Saudi Arabia's Ashi Studio makes history as first GCC label to join haute couture ranks

Along with the original – which recently had a reimaging by Marc Jacobs for Fendi – a plethora of similar styles can be found, from Jacquemus's Le Bambino long shoulder bag to Valentino's Garavani small loco, which can be tucked under the arm.

Bandannas

Bella Hadid wearing a kufiya bandana, Dh88, Paliroots. Photo Paliroots

Bella Hadid loves to rock a bandana and embraces it with gusto. An idea that slid off rock stadium stages and straight into everyone’s wardrobe sometime around the 1970s, the bandana reached its zenith during the Y2K days thanks to singers such as Gwen Stefani.

Today, they're back in all their glory. Think less Tupac Shakur and more Axl Rose, and go for full head coverage, preferably with logos. A Burberry scarf is ideal for this, as is Dior, so get wrapping.

Velour tracksuits

Velour hoodie, Dh437, and bottoms Dh363, Juicy Couture. Photo: Juicy Couture

One of the defining looks of Y2K was the pink velour tracksuit by Juicy Couture.

As with all good things, unfortunately, the market was flooded with cheap knock-offs that ruined it for everyone. As they make their return, be sure to look for quality materials. Fila has a sporty version in moss green for men, Frankie Shop offers a slouchy set in grey marl and Olivia von Halle offers a different take with velvet pyjamas that are too gorgeous just for indoors.

Halter necks

A halter-neck look from Chanel's resort 2024 collection. Photo: Chanel

Chanel gave Y2K fashion its ultimate endorsement when it sent 1990s-era halter necks down its 2024 resort runway. Paired with “supermodel big hair”, the snappy cropped top with the distinctive neckline in boucle tweed is seriously fabulous.

An ensemble doesn't have to be just a cropped top, either. A look across any store reveals a wealth of halter necks, from an all-in-one jumpsuit by Alexis, to a gradient colour, cut-out maxi dress by Kurt Geiger (both at Bloomingdale's Dubai), plus a crochet version at Casablanca. This is an easy choice for beach day dressing.

Cargo pants

Dolce & Gabbana cargo pants, Dh3,890, at Farfetch. Photo: Farfetch

Once the uniform of tomboys and girl bands, the humble cargo pant was given an upgrade by Tom Ford a few seasons ago, made in molten satin and worn with heels. Since then, the upwards trajectory has continued with all manner of choices to hand.

Dolce & Gabbana has gone for a military feel, while The Attico has faded army styles that sell out as soon as they hit stores. For ultimate evening glam, Mugler has taken it a step further, combining cargo pants with another hot trend – corseting – as a pair of high-waisted trousers with a removable corset.

Metallics

Hoodie, Dh1,555, Boss. Photo: Boss

There is something seductive about glossy metallics, at least Britney thought so circa 2000. Long held as a night-time option, the Y2K dressing revolution puts everything shiny firmly in the daywear category.

Boss has made sequins into a slouchy hoodie, while Versace gives us a jean jacket in lilac metal. The kings of metal Domenico Dolce and Steffano Gabbana offer corseted, gleaming dresses that are the stuff of dreams. Their brand's tie-up with Kim Kardashian for spring/summer 2023 also resurrected plenty of archival classics for a new audience.