K-pop stars join Hollywood celebrities at Louis Vuitton's historic Seoul show

K-pop stars including Taeyeon from Girls’ Generation, members of Le Sserafim, NewJeans, Seventeen, NCT 127 and Itzy joined Hollywood celebrities Chloe Grace Moretz and Jaden Smith for Louis Vuitton's pre-autumn women's collection.

The storied French brand transformed a bridge over the Han River into a massive runway for the star-studded showcase, which was produced by Squid Game director Hwang Dong-hyuk.

Models strutted down the Jamsugyo Bridge to showcase the luxury fashion house's pre-autumn collection that included sunglasses, chunky black-and-white loafers and sandals, as well as an assortment of large and small colourful bags adorned with the label's logo.

The show opened with a burst of traditional Korean music before the lighting changed and cast the bridge in an eerie blue hue. Models then walked the 795-metre bridge, where traffic was stopped for 24 hours, wearing fitted, sporty designs with geometric patterns designed by Nicolas Ghesquiere, artistic director of women’s collections at Louis Vuitton.

Global luxury brands have been keen recently to expand into South Korea with the rise of K-pop music and global interest in the country's film and television projects.

Like other European luxury houses, including Dior and Valentino, Louis Vuitton has sought to tap into the global popularity and youth appeal of K-pop stars, naming them as ambassadors who wear and promote their clothes.

The label’s profile has been boosted by global celebrity spokespeople such as actress Zendaya and football player Lionel Messi.

In February, Louis Vuitton appointed Pharrell Williams to the role of menswear designer, succeeding the late creative Virgil Abloh. The musician-turned-entrepreneur will unveil his first collection in June.