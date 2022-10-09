Expo City Dubai is now purr-fectly dog-friendly

Pet owners can now explore Dubai’s newest city alongside their four-legged friends.

Dubai Expo City is officially dog friendly, with visitors welcome to bring their furry companions along.

Several wooden dog stations have been set up at Dubai’s first fully pedestrianised neighbourhood. Each station contains water bowls where dogs can enjoy a cold drink. There are also free dog treats and clean waste bags for pet owners to make use of during a visit.

Pet owners carrying portable water bowls can refill these at water fountains across the area.

There's no charge for dogs heading to Expo City with their owners, but pets are not allowed inside the pavilions such as Terra or Alif. Instead, furry friends are free to join their owners on a walk around any of the outside areas. This includes the terraces of food and beverage facilities at Expo City.

Dogs are also welcome to join their owners to watch the light show at Al Wasl Plaza. Taking place every Wednesday to Sunday, the shows starts at 6.15pm as the dome transitions from day-to-night mode and runs until 11pm.

There’s 45,000 square metres of parks and gardens to explore, and while dogs are welcome here, they must be kept on a leash at all times.

Expo City is designed as the city of the future and a place where the legacy of Expo 2020 Dubai can continue. It officially opened on October 1 after a soft launch in September.

Dubai is increasingly becoming more dog-friendly with some cafes, hotels and restaurants open to four-legged visitors. The city's adventure hub of Hatta is also a good place for dog owners to explore, with Hatta Kayak and plenty of trekking trails open to pooches.

Most dog-friendly places only allow pups to join in outdoor spaces but some destinations, such as the Middle East's first Radisson RED hotel and Krave in Alserkal Avenue welcome pooches inside.