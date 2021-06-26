Facebook confirms testing of Instagram Desktop

Instagram users who have longed for another way to upload content rather than just through their phones may soon get their wish.

Facebook has confirmed to Bloomberg that the photo sharing platform is testing out a feature that would allow users to upload photos and videos from their desktop computers, after more than a decade without the capability to do so.

“We know that many people access Instagram from their computer,” said Facebook spokeswoman Christine Pai told Bloomberg. “To improve that experience, we’re now testing the ability to create a Feed post on Instagram with their desktop browser.”

Currently, Instagram users can like, comment and even look through Instagram Stories (provided they are signed into their account) from their desktop but cannot upload content. The original reasoning for this was because Instagram intended the platform to be for people posting pictures of their lives through their phones.

However, over the years, as Instagram has grown in popularity with professionals and influencers, the quality of photos and videos used has increased meaning a desktop-friendly version would be helpful to those who spend meticulous time editing and perfecting their content.

NEW! @Instagram lets you create + publish posts via desktop! pic.twitter.com/JWzwKg1kyO — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) June 24, 2021

While the feature isn’t available to everyone yet, to see if you have access, just go to Instagram on your web browser and see if there’s a new “plus” icon on the tray on the top right corner.

Algorithm change

In June, the social media platform revealed it would be changing its algorithm after there were claims it was censoring pro-Palestine content.

Previously, the app prioritised original content shared in Stories over posts reshared from other people. Now, however, it will give both equal treatment, the BBC reported.

The current set-up has had a "bigger impact than expected" on the number of people who see content, but this new move is supposed to help posts on breaking news reach a wider audience, the company has said.