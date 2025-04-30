Hair loss and semaglutides: How GLP-1s, as well as age and genetics, can make your hair fall out

It’s a condition that’s been around as long as humans have been hirsute, but thinning hair has been making headlines over the past year, thanks to the global increase in the use of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/wellbeing/2025/01/09/two-years-on-are-glp-1-drugs-such-as-ozempic-and-mounjaro-here-to-stay/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/wellbeing/2025/01/09/two-years-on-are-glp-1-drugs-such-as-ozempic-and-mounjaro-here-to-stay/">GLP-1 weight loss</a> medicines. Conversations about thinning hair have traditionally been centred around age, hormonal changes, genetics, stress levels and lifestyle, but these days, online forums are awash with people who use GLP-1’s such as Ozempic, Mounjaro and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/health/2024/05/22/ozempic-maker-urges-uae-users-to-switch-to-wegovy-for-weight-loss/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/health/2024/05/22/ozempic-maker-urges-uae-users-to-switch-to-wegovy-for-weight-loss/">Wegovy,</a> sharing stories about hair loss along with their weight loss. Hair thinning and hair loss differ according to a number of factors, individual and environmental, and men and women experience the condition, known as alopecia, differently. “Hair thinning tends to become more common after the age of 40, although younger individuals may also be affected due to lifestyle or medical factors,” says Dr Mohammed Zahir, specialist dermatology and cosmetology, Aster Clinic, Bur Dubai. “Early signs differ by gender. In men, thinning usually starts with a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion-beauty/2024/07/01/male-baldness-combating-hair-transplants-mesotherapy-prp/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion-beauty/2024/07/01/male-baldness-combating-hair-transplants-mesotherapy-prp/">receding hairline and hair loss</a> around the crown. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/wellbeing/why-your-hair-falls-out-in-the-uae-and-what-you-can-do-about-it-1.888949" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/wellbeing/why-your-hair-falls-out-in-the-uae-and-what-you-can-do-about-it-1.888949">In women</a>, a common indicator is the widening of the central hair part, accompanied by overall thinning, particularly on the top of the scalp.” GLP-1s have been used since 2005 to treat type 2 diabetes, but it wasn’t until 2014 that the link between the drug and weight loss was established. In 2017, Ozempic was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for use in adults with type 2 diabetes, and since then, semaglutides have become household names. The relative newness of the medication when used for weight loss means the connection between semaglutides and hair loss is so far largely anecdotal, although a new study out of Canada in March 2025, <i>Risk of Hair Loss with Semaglutide for Weight Loss,</i><b> </b>which focused on Wegovy users,<b> </b>established a firmer connection. “We adjusted for age, sex, geographic location, depression, steroid use, hypothyroidism, polycystic ovary syndrome and anaemia,” states the report lead by Dr Mohit Sodhi, a resident in emergency medicine at University of British Columbia. “The incidence of hair loss was higher among the semaglutide group than the active comparator… Our results demonstrate an increased risk of hair loss with semaglutide in women.” Little is known about why using GLP-1s can lead to hair thinning or loss, with a September 2024 study, <i>GLP-1 agonists and hair loss: A call for further investigation</i> noting: “Some propose potential risks such as disrupted hair growth cycles or premature androgenetic alopecia (AGA), while others suggest benefits linked to improved insulin sensitivity and enhanced scalp blood circulation. Despite these theoretical underpinnings, clinical evidence linking GLP-1 agonists to hair loss remains sparse.” “Hair thinning can indeed occur as a side effect of GLP-1 medications, but it is typically not a direct result of the medication itself,” says Dr Dilruba Begum Mujavar Shaik, specialist dermatologist at RAK Hospital. “Instead, it is often linked to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/wellbeing/2024/04/30/life-after-drastic-weight-loss/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/wellbeing/2024/04/30/life-after-drastic-weight-loss/">rapid weight loss</a> associated with these treatments. This phenomenon is known as ‘telogen effluvium’, a temporary condition where hair follicles enter a resting phase due to physical stress on the body. The good news is that it’s usually temporary. Hair growth typically resumes within three to six months after the body adjusts and weight stabilises.” Hair loss or thinning is caused by an array of factors and differs by gender, with men and women experiencing hair loss in different ways. “Men typically experience androgenetic alopecia, commonly known as male pattern baldness, which presents as receding hairlines and thinning on the crown due to genetic sensitivity to DHT (dihydrotestosterone, a hormone that plays a key role in male sexual development),” says Dr Jasmin Malek, women’s health and hormone therapy expert at Euromed Clinic Dubai. “In women, hair thinning is more diffuse, often a general reduction in volume rather than complete bald spots. Female pattern hair loss is influenced by declining oestrogen and progesterone levels, especially around perimenopause and menopause, which disrupt the natural protection these hormones provide to hair follicles.” Other factors include genetics, whereby thinning hair is hereditary, chemical hair treatments, environmental aspects such as infection, weather and water; underlying health conditions including anaemia, hypothyroidism and vitamin deficiency and pregnancy. “Stress is more than just a mental burden – it has physical consequences, including on our hair,” says Dr Victoria Mountford, psychology lead and eating disorder service lead at Sage Clinics. “When we experience ongoing psychological stress, the body releases <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/wellbeing/2024/01/14/high-cortisol-belly-fat/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/wellbeing/2024/01/14/high-cortisol-belly-fat/">higher levels of cortisol</a>, the stress hormone. This disrupts the normal hair growth cycle, often pushing more hair into the resting phase, which leads to increased shedding.” She adds: “In fast-paced environments like the UAE, where many of us juggle demanding careers and personal responsibilities, chronic stress is a common – but often overlooked – contributor to hair issues.” Tackling the underlying causes of stress is key to ending the cycle of stress-related hair loss, with Dr Zahir noting: "Fortunately, this type of hair loss is often temporary and reversible with proper stress management and care.” Experts suggest relaxation techniques, a balanced diet and professional guidance as the best ways to manage stress. “Mindful prayer or meditation, breathwork, daily movement, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/wellbeing/2024/04/24/screen-time-uae-health/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/wellbeing/2024/04/24/screen-time-uae-health/">screen-free wind-down time</a> and connection all have proven stress-relieving benefits,” says Dr Mountford. “Making sure your diet includes protein, zinc and biotin will support hair health.” “I have indeed noticed an increase in hair loss due to weight loss injections,” says Maria Dowling, founder of Mariadowling Salon Dubai, of her clients. “The negative impacts of these injections on hair can vary between clients. I have two clients who had really curly hair, and as a result of the jabs, their hair has lost the curl pattern and instead is now frizzy. In other instances, clients have simply lost hair.” Medically, hair loss is treated with oral or topical medications, hormonal therapy, dietary changes and environmental adjustments. Dr Malek says: “The best approach is multifactorial and tailored to the individual. In menopausal women, restoring <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/2025/03/31/hormone-balancing-meaning-helpful-harmful/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/2025/03/31/hormone-balancing-meaning-helpful-harmful/">hormonal balance</a> with BHRT can reduce shedding and promote regrowth. Nutritional support such as iron, zinc, biotin, vitamin D and amino acids like L-lysine are all crucial for hair structure and cycling. Advanced regenerative options include PRP, Exosomes, and Regenera Activa – minimally invasive treatments now gaining popularity for restoring scalp health.”