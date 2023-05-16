Bridgerton inspires collection of Queen Charlotte-themed wedding gowns

Fans of the TV series Bridgerton can now embrace the grandeur and romance of the period drama by marrying in a Queen Charlotte-inspired dress.

In collaboration with Shondaland and Allure Bridals, the new collection of gowns has been designed by Lyn Paolo, the Emmy-winning costume designer who created the looks for the spin-off series, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

As a long-time collaborator with director Shonda Rhimes, the pair worked together to bring the series into the real world with a collection of 15 wedding looks that draw on the "opulent aesthetic" and "regal fashions" of the show.

Having worked together on How to Get Away With Murder and Inventing Anna, it was Rhimes' idea of transforming the opulence of the Bridgerton series into wedding looks.

One of the wedding gowns inspired by the Netflix series Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. Photo: Allure Bridal

Described as bringing “romance and glamour to modern-day brides”, the collection retains the rich detailing of the original costumes by Paolo and are made with lace, intricate embellishments and luxurious materials.

Set to be priced from $1,600 to $3,000 (Dh5,876 to Dh11,000), the 15 designs will be available starting in December with Paolo promising that each gown is unique.

A sketch of one of the wedding dresses designed by Lyn Paolo. Photo: Allure Bridal / NetFlix

So far, only three sketches have been unveiled. They show full-skirted looks with scooped or square necklines.

One dress has capped sleeves that cover only the top of the arm, while another features below-the-elbow length sleeves. All are scattered with embroidery or sparkle and come in soft shades of nude, buttermilk and ivory, in a move that was deliberate, Paolo explains.

Emmy award-winning costume designer Lyn Paolo. Photo: Lyn Paolo

Speaking to Today, Paolo says: "We also wanted to be inclusive, [and were] very conscious of picking satins and laces and silks that weren't just white. We have a lot of champagnes and ivories in the collection. And I think it was an overall aesthetic choice of, this feels like Bridgerton. This feels like Queen Charlotte."

Although both of the Netflix shows are fictional, Queen Charlotte was a real person.

Born Charlotte of Mecklenburg-Strelitz in Germany, she later became Queen of Great Britain and Ireland when she married King George III on September 8, 1761.

A patron of the arts, one of her legacies was the introduction of Christmas trees to the UK, setting a tradition that survives to this day. She died in 1818.