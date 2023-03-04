Jennifer Gates and Nayel Nassar announce birth of daughter

Jennifer Gates and her husband Nayel Nassar have announced the birth of their first child, a girl.

The couple, who said in November they were expecting a baby, went public with the news on Instagram.

“Sending love from our healthy little family,” the couple wrote in a joint post, which showed them holding the newborn with only her feet visible. They are yet to announce the baby's name.

Gates, the daughter of Microsoft founder Bill Gates and his ex-wife Melinda, married the Egyptian-American equestrian in October 2021.

Rumours of the birth of their first child circulated last month when Gates posted a photo with Nassar on Instagram with the caption, “Thought I couldn’t be more in love when this photo was taken … if only I knew where we’d be now.”

In October, the couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary. The pair were married at her 50-hectare horse farm in North Salem, New York, on October 16, 2021, a day after they reportedly exchanged vows in a smaller Muslim ceremony.

Gates, a medical student, 26, marked the anniversary with a post on Instagram.

“I can’t believe it’s already been a year since we kicked off the most special weekend of our lives,” she wrote, alongside a gallery of four images from their wedding weekend.

The fairy-tale setting was designed by Rishi Patel, regularly named as one of the top wedding and event designers.

For the ceremony, Gates wore a long-sleeved lace gown which was custom-made by Vera Wang Haute. She wore her hair loose with a long veil and she carried a white bouquet.

She changed into a second dress for the reception, also designed by Wang, which featured a square neckline, lined with nude tulle and embellished with hand-appliqué French macramé lace.

Nassar wore a simple three-piece tux, with white flowers to match Gates's bouquet pinned to his lapel.